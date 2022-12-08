In the first week of the boys swimming season, Verona ushered in a new era.
Verona opened the season with a 93-77 win over Sun Prairie East in a Big Eight Conference dual on Friday, Dec. 2, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Verona won just three of the 11 events, but pulled out the victory.
Verona coach Bill Wuerger said it was the start of a new era for both teams. For the first time in 12 years, Verona is not having a co-op with Mount Horeb and Sun Prairie is split into two schools – Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
“We had enough second, third and fourth-place finishes to pull out the win,” Wuerger said.
Verona then finished third out of eight teams on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Chuck Walters Invitational in Nicolet. The invite was a sprint invitational and the Wildcats had four top-three finishes.
Middleton captured the team title with 569.5 points. Whitefish Bay took second (355) ahead of the Wildcats (305).
Verona 93, Sun Prairie East 77
The Wildcats won just three events, but won the Big Eight Conference opener over Sun Prairie East on Friday, Dec. 2, in Sun Prairie.
Verona junior Landyn Drapp won the 100 butterfly (57.91) and sophomore Evan Lederer finished first in the 500 free (5:18.51). The Wildcats' 200 free relay team of sophomore Grayson Neumann, junior Caleb Rost, senior Liam Updegrove and Lederer took first (1:35.28).
Freshman Walter Billmeyer finished first in the 100 backstroke (58.29) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:13.34). Neumann added a second-place finish in the 100 fly (58.81) and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.68). Lederer placed second in the 200 free (1:56.80) followed by Updegrove in third (1:57.61). Drapp took second in the 50 free (22.85) and Rost was third (23.71).
Chuck Walters Invitational
A trio of Verona relays finished in the top three at the Chuck Walters Invitational on Dec. 3.
The Wildcats' 400 medley relay team finished second place. The eight Wildcat swimmers who each swam 50-yards were Billmeyer, Lederer, Neumann, Carsten Zenner, Drapp, Jacob Sanborn, Rost and Oscar Carabell with a time of 3:29.61.
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team, which featured eight individuals each swimming a 25 free, took second. Neumann teamed with Updegrove, Rost, Carabell, Lapp, Billmeyer, Hunter Franke and Sanborn to earn runner-up honors (1:29.45).
In the 500 free relay (10x50), Drapp, Carabell, Rost, Sanborn, Updegrove, Lederer, Franke, John Olajos, Brady Geier and Zenner finished third (3:59.97).
Billmeyer took third in the 200 free (1:53.67) and Lederer placed ninth (1:56.70).
The Wildcats had three of the top nine in the 100 free. Drapp took fifth in the event (51.77). Updegrove finished seventh (52.64) and Lederer placed ninth (53.10).
Billmeyer took fifth in the 50 back (27.37). Neumann finished fifth in the 50 breaststroke (28.75) and Zenner had a sixth-place finish in the same event (30.61).
Rost placed fifth in the 50 fly (25.26). Neumann finished seventh in the 50 fly (25.84) and Sanborn was 10th (26.80). Zenner took sixth in the 200 IM (2:16.46) and Hunter Franke placed seventh (2:17.44) followed by Geier in ninth (2:22.26).