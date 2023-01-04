The Verona boys swimming team showcased its depth in dominating the 500-yard freestyle on its way to winning the Sauk Prairie Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac.
Verona freshman Walter Billmeyer won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 4.98 seconds. The Wildcats swept the top four spots in the 500 free. Sophomore Evan Lederer took second in the event (5:16.23) followed by sophomore Hunter Franke in third (5:24.54) and freshman Emil Apodaca in fourth (5:36.50).
Verona won two events, had three runner-up finishes en route to running away with the team title with 522 points. McFarland took second (427.5).
“The weather disrupted our training at the beginning of winter break,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “I wasn’t sure how well the team would swim after four days in a row out of the pool. Overall, they swam very well.”
The Wildcats’ 100 freestyle relay team of senior Oscar Carabell, sophomore Grayson Neumann, sophomore Jacob Sanborn and Lederer finished first with a time of 40.11 seconds. Billmeyer took second in the 200 free (1:52.25) and Lederer placed third (1:56.84).
Junior Landyn Drapp finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:57.65) and the Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of senior Liam Updegrove, sophomore Brady Geier and Sanborn took second (3:10.28), about one second behind McFarland.
Wuerger said more than half of the individual swims were season-best times.
“Our 500 freestylers in particular all dropped time, and gave us the lead for good,” he said.
Neumann took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.78) and third in the 200 IM (2:08.96). Junior Caleb Rost finished third in the 100 free (52.06) and fifth in the 100 IM (59.48). In the 200 medley relay, Updegrove teamed with Neumann, Drapp and Rost to take third (1:45.08).
The Wildcats’ second 100 free relay team of sophomore Carsten Zenner, Aimon Van Houten, Billmeyer and Franke took fourth (47.70). Zenner added a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:14.94) and Franke placed fifth in the same event (2:15.87).
Van Houten placed fifth in the 50 free (24.41) and Sanborn took fifth in the 100 fly (1:01.75). Updegrove finished fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.30). Sanborn placed sixth in the 50 free (24.43) and Drapp added a sixth-place finish in the 100 IM (59.64).