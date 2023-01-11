Verona had top-10 finishes in all 12 events to win the Bulldog Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Cedarburg High School.
“We had several guys miss practice time at the end of the week due to illness and injuries,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “I’m proud of how they dug deep and swam some great races with the meet on the line.”
The Wildcats split a Big Eight Conference double dual with top-ranked Middleton and Janesville Craig on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center. Middleton toppled Verona 118-68 and the Wildcats knocked off Janesville Craig 123-47.
Verona swept a Big Eight Conference double dual against Madison East/La Follette and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center. The Wildcats rolled by Madison East/La Follette 106-63 and Beloit Memorial 119-64.
Bulldog Invitational
The Wildcats racked up 392.5 points to win the title in the 15-team invitational over Whitefish Bay (344). Verona had three of the top nine in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and three of the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke.
The Wildcats’ 200 freestyle relay team of junior Landyn Drapp, sophomore Jacob Sanborn, freshman Walter Billmeyer and sophomore Evan Lederer finished second with a time of 1 minute, 33.01 seconds.
Drapp finished third in the 50 freestyle (22.98 seconds) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.24). Junior Caleb Rost took sixth in the same event (23.47). Rost set season-best times in both the 50 free and 100 free and anchored the 400 free relay to a top-five finish.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of senior Liam Updegrove, sophomore Grayson Neumann, Rost and Drapp took third with a time of 1:44.39. Junior Maxwell President-Seeley placed fifth in diving with 294.75 points.
Billmeyer took fifth in the 500 free (5:04.60) and added a sixth-place finish in the 200 free (1:52.34). Rost took sixth in the 100 fly (51.31) and sixth in the 100 free (51.31). Neumann placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.37) and Cartsen Zenner was seventh (1:05.86).
The Wildcats’ second 200 free relay team of senior Oscar Carabell, Neumann, junior Aimon Van Houten and sophomore Brady Geier took sixth (1:37.86). In the 400 free relay, Billmeyer, Updegrove, Lederer and Rost took fifth place (3:26.73).
Wuerger said Lederer, Neumann, Sanborn, Geier, Van Houten and Zenner are all swimmers who have become stronger this season.
“I think a lot of guys after their freshman year hit that growth spurt and get taller and stronger,” Wuerger said. “That allows them to swim faster.”
Middleton 118, Verona 68
Verona 123, Janesville Craig 47
The Cardinals won 10 of the 12 events. Lederer won the 500 free for the Wildcats with a time of 5:12.64. Janesville Craig’s Ben Witt finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:03.83).
“The guys didn’t feel intimidated by Middleton,” Wuerger said. “They were just focused on themselves.”
Middleton swept the top three spots in the 200 free. Billmeyer finished second in the 100 free (51.05) and second in the 100 backstroke (57.10).
Drapp took second in the 200 IM (2:11.58). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Lederer, Carabell, Sanborn and Rost placed second in the 200 free relay (1:35.55), 7.6 seconds behind Middleton. In the 400 free relay, Drapp, Lederer, Updegrove and Billmeyer took second (3:20.84), about eight seconds away from Middleton.
“Middleton probably has the best two relays in the state (200 free and 400 free),” Wuerger said. “There is a gap there. We will see who will be on those relays at the end of the season. Those are still a work in progress.”
Neumann added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.51).
Verona 106, Madison East/La Follette 63
Verona 119, Beloit Memorial 64
Verona won six of the 12 events to sweep a double dual against Madison East/La Follette and Beloit Memorial on Jan. 8, at the Verona Aquatic Center.
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 50 free. Drapp won the 50 free with a time of 23.07 seconds. Rost took second (23.79) and Sanborn placed third (23.97). Drapp also finished first in the 100 free (50.86).
Billmeyer won the 200 free (1:51.93) and took first in the 500 free (5:03.63). Neumann finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.71).
“He works very hard in practice and is a year-round swimmer,” Wuerger said of Billmeyer. “He likes swimming those distance events. I’m glad he is good at those because that is where we can use him. We try to balance the distance and backstroke for him.”
President-Seeley won the diving competition with 199.55 points, 33.5 points ahead of Beloit Memorial’s Cody Burnett. The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Rost, Updegrove, Lederer and Billmeyer won the relay (3:31.42), 2.04 seconds ahead of Beloit Memorial.