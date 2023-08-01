Verona sophomore Walter Billmeyer had a hand in winning three titles in the Madison All-City Swim Championships on Saturday, July 28, at Goodman Pool in Madison.
Billmeyer, 14, won the championship in the 100-meter freestyle in the boys’ 13-14 age division with a time of 55.82 seconds, 0.60 of a second ahead of Seminole’s Gavin Vondermann. Billmeyer took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1,62 seconds, 0.42 of a second from breaking the All-City record in the event. Billmeyer teamed with Sergio Cabada, Connor Krohn and Jack Grzybowski to win the 200 free relay (1:49.10).
Ridgewood racked up 1,964.5 points to win a fourth straight team championship in a landslide, 435.5 points ahead of runner-up Middleton. The Seminole Swim Club took third (1,401) and Hawks Landing placed sixth (1,157) out of 13 teams in the All-City league.
Vondermann was the champion in the 50 butterfly (28.25). Seminole’s Levi Johnson, 13, finished second in the 100 back (1:08.56) and second in the 100 butterfly (29.05). Vondermann and Johnson teamed with Teo Figueroa and Dylan Snelling to win the 200 medley relay (2:01.10), only 0.85 of a second ahead of Ridgewood’s Billmeyer, Grzybowski, Krohn and Cabada. The same quartet that won the 200 medley relay for Seminole, took second in the 200 free relay (1:52.24).
Elliott Kemp, of Hawks Landing, finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.02) and took third in the 100 IM (1:09.45).
Grayson Neumann, 16, of Seminole – who will be a junior at Verona – took third in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.83) in the 15-19 age division. The top-three finish for Ridgewood in that age group came from the 200 medley relay team of Evan Lederer, Jacob Strobel, Ban Dankert and Henry Affeldt who placed third (1:51).
Seminole’s 200 medley relay team of Liam Updegrove, Neumann, Caleb Rost and Cole Johnson placed fourth (1:52.15). Updegrove, Rost and Neumann are also members of the Verona boys swim team. Johnson swims for Madison West.
Henry Prahl, of Hawks Landing, led the charge in the 11-12 age group. Prahl won the 100 IM (1:08.53) and took first in the 50 fly (30.49). He teamed with Baker Sharp, Jack Elliott and Cam Mulcahy to take third in the 200 medley relay (2:20.94).
Ridgewood’s Brecken Curan finished second in the 50 back (32.35) and second in the 50 fly (31.09). He teamed with Will Snow, Max Boldyrev and Max Splitter to take second in the 200 medley relay (2:17.08). The same quartet took second in the 200 free relay (2:00.10). Snow added a third-place finish in the 50 back (35.51) and Splitter placed third in the 50 free (29.45).
Seminole’s Kyle Pike placed third in the 50 fly (32.07).
In the 9-10 age group, Ridgewood’s Caleb Goodavish had a hand in winning three events. Caleb Goodavish won the 50 free (29.50) and the 50 fly (32.17). He teamed with Cameron Arts, Jack Martinelli and Jimmy Jensen to win the 200 free relay (2:14).
Arts added a second-place finish in the 100 IM (1:23.63) and a third place in the 50 breaststroke (43.06). Teammate Jimmy Jensen took second in the 50 fly (39.96). Seminole’s Jackson Pike placed third in the 100 IM (1:29.46).
The Ridgewood 8 and younger swimmers combined to win five events. Colvin Curran captured the titles in the 25 free (17.24) and 25 breaststroke (23.36). Teammate Zac Holler won the 100 IM (1:46.92). Ridgewood also won both relays. In the 200 medley relay, Holler combined with Elliot Han, Owen Cops and Curran to win the relay with a time of 1:30.84. Holler teamed with Cops, Colin Arts and Curran to win the 100 free relay (1:17.30).
Cops finished second in both the 25 butterfly (21.06) and the 100 IM (1:48). Han took second in the 25 breaststroke (22.98) and placed third in the 100 IM (1:53.98). Arts finished third in the 25 butterfly (21.07).
Hawks Landing’s Vincent Henshue took second in the 25 free (17.57). He teamed with Drew Dolphin, Bennett Gadow and Emerson Kuehnel to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:35.68). In the 200 free relay, Hawks Landing’s Cole Henshue, Kuehnel, Gadow and Vincent Henshue placed second (1:19.55).