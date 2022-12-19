Freshman Walter Billmeyer set the school record in the 200-yard backstroke during the Verona boys swimming team’s runner-up finish at the Beloit Invite College Events on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Beloit Memorial High School.
A day before Verona lost a Big Eight Conference dual to Madison Memorial 113-57 on Friday, Dec. 16, at Madison Memorial High School.
Sophomore Grayson Neumann was part of four first-place finishes as the Wildcats defeated Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 115.5-60.5 in a dual on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Sauk Prairie High School.
Beloit Invite College Events
Billmeyer and Evan Lederer recorded the two fastest 200 backstroke times in school history. Billmeyer clocked in at 2 minutes, 4.82 to earn runner-up honors, while Lederer finished fourth with a time of 2:09.95.
Neumann had the Wildcats’ only win of the day as he took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.83.
In the first event of the invitational, Billmeyer, Neumann, junior Landyn Drapp and senior Liam Updegrove placed second in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:52.64. Drapp clocked in at 51.26 in the 100 freestyle to add another runner-up finish.
“Saturday was our third meet in five days,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said. “Some guys were tired at the end of that stretch.”
Madison Memorial 113, Verona 57
Individual runner-up finishes for the Wildcats included Neumann in the 200 IM (2:09.4) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.62). Drapp in the 50 freestyle (23.33) and 100 butterfly (58.59). Lederer in the 500 freestyle (5:15.62) and Billmeyer in the 100 backstroke (59.2).
“Friday, the team swam well,” Wuerger said. “Over half of our swims were season-best times, which was not necessarily expected. Memorial has an older facility, which makes it less conducive to fast swims after competing in newer pools in our previous meets.”
Verona 115.5, Sauk Prairie 60.5
The Wildcats won nine events on the night.
Verona started off the dual with Neumann teaming up with Billmeyer, junior Caleb Rost and Drapp in the 200-yard medley relay, winning with a time of 1:43.82 seconds. Neumann also helped Verona win the 200 freestyle relay as he and senior Oscar Carabell, Drapp and sophomore Jacob Sanborn finished first with a time of 1:36.13.
Neumann had individual wins in the 200 IM (2:10.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.17). Other individual victories for Verona included Sanborn (200 freestyle, 2:00.74), Lederer (100 butterfly, 1:00.9), Drapp (100 freestyle, 51.92) and Updegrove (500 freestyle, 5:20.97).
The Wildcats also won the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:31.5 with the group of Lederer, Rost, Sanborn and Updegrove.