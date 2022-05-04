The three doubles tandems for the Verona boys tennis team went unbeaten in two of three matches last week in helping the Wildcats roll by Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference match and in a nail-biting nonconference loss to Waunakee.
Verona rolled by Madison La Follette 6-1 on Thursday, April 28, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats then lost to Waunakee 4-3 the next day in Verona. Verona lost a road match to Middleton 7-0 on Tuesday, April 26. Verona was scheduled to compete in the La Crosse Central Invitational on Saturday, April 30, but the tournament was canceled because of inclement weather.
“We didn’t have a match for like the first three weeks of the season,” said Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge, the Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player. “I think the extra preparation is important for all of us and not just myself to get used to playing outside. A lot of us play inside during the winter and it’s much different playing outside. You have to contend with the conditions.”
Verona (3-4, 3-2 Big Eight) has gone from one of the youngest teams in the conference last year to a team that could contend for a top-three finish in the Big Eight with Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie.
“I think it’s just because of experience,” Broadbridge said. “We had a season last year and it was shortened, but we had plenty of matches and got better as the year went along. Just continuing to play more matches is very important for all of us to benefit us for future matches.”
One of the highlights of the early portion of the season was Broadbridge beating Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath 6-4, 6-4 in the Madison Memorial Invitational on April 23. Kamath was a state qualifier last season.
Broadbridge lost to Kamath 6-0, 6-0 last year.
He said beating Kamath was a big confidence booster.
“I know I can beat him,” Broadbridge said. “I knew that last year. I just had a bad outing and I wanted to prove to myself and others that I was much better than the score line said.”
The Wildcats are one of the more improved teams this season and are contending with Middleton and Madison West for a Big Eight Conference title.
Waunakee 4, Verona 3
Verona swept the doubles matches, but Waunakee won all four singles matches to edge the Wildcats on April 29, at VAHS.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass defeated Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel defeated the Warriors’ Aidan Schmalz and Joey Dettor 6-3, 6-3. Verona’s No. 3 doubles tandem of Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr outlasted Waunakee’s Xander Priest and Noah Sell 7-6 (6), 1-6, 10-8.
Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson at No. 1 singles rolled by Broadbridge 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, the Warriors’ Caden Collins beat the Wildcats’ Justin Hutchcroft 6-1, 7-6 (2). Waunakee’s Levi Christiansen at No. 3 singles defeated Riley Sweet 6-0, 6-1 and Hayden Liu at No. 4 singles beat Verona’s Joe Bakalars 6-2, 6-3.
Verona 6, Madison La Follette 1
The Wildcats won all three singles matches and rolled by Madison La Follette in a Big Eight match on April 28, at VAHS.
“It feels good to get revenge on La Follette even though I didn’t get revenge on the same player,” Broadbridge said.
Bradley and Sass survived La Follette’s Glenn Conway and Charlie Haight 6-1, 4-6, 10-7. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Brierley and Justin Happel at No. 2 doubles outlasted La Follette’s Kyle France and Malachi Davis 6-2, 6-3. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Hudson and Schorr clipped the Lancers’ Simon Kahlow and Noah Freeman 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles dominated en route to a 6-0, 6-1 win over La Follette’s Lee Feldhausen. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated La Follette’s Colton Wilhite 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Sweet defeated the Lancers’ Nolan Hegge 7-6 (2), 6-0.
Middleton 7, Verona 0
The Cardinals swept all seven flights to hand the Wildcats their second straight conference loss.
Middleton’s Ian Connell at No. 1 singles defeated Broadbridge 6-3, 6-1. The Cardinals’ Jonathan Kim at No. 2 singles breezed by Hucthcroft 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Middleton’s Aarush Gupta defeated Sweet 6-0, 6-0 and the Cardinals’ Alan Kanne at No. 4 singles dispatched Bakalars 6-2, 6-2.
Middleton’s top doubles team of Ilya Rice and Kieran Gopal outlasted Verona’s Bradley and Sass 6-3, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Middleton’s Saketh Peddireddy and Jun Lee knocked off the Wildcats’ Brierley and Justin Happel 6-0, 6-1. The Cardinals’ No. 3 doubles team of Neel Mukherjee and Bodi Russo defeated the Wildcats’ Hudson and Schorr 6-2, 6-0.