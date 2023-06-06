For Verona junior Justin Hutchcroft, qualifying for state seemed like an afterthought after the Division 1 Madison West sectional.
Hutchcroft, a No. 2 singles player for the Wildcats, earned a special qualification to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and made the most of his debut. He made a run to the second round of the state tournament on Thursday, June 1, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“It feels amazing,” Hutchcroft said. “I wasn’t even supposed to get in. To end up winning is a good feeling. When I got that (special qualification), I was so happy and ready to play. I was practicing all the time and expecting to get as far as I could.”
Verona had three flights at the state tournament. Junior Ryder Broadbridge and the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass each lost first-round matches.
Hutchcroft (21-6) defeated Oregon senior Kyle Barnish 5-7, 6-1, 10-5 in the first-round at state.
“I needed to get the points done faster by keeping it on the court and making him run around more,” Hutchcroft said. “We were both dying of heat. I just had to get him to run more than me.”
Hutchcroft scored five straight points in a third-set 10-point tiebreaker. He scored on a couple of overhead shots and two lobs.
“He did everything he had to do to win the match,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “He was patient, but aggressive. I think Justin’s ground stroke game was hurting him (Barnish) a little bit and keeping him back so he couldn’t get into the net as much as he wanted to.”
Happel said Hutchcroft used some short balls over the net and was able to attack off of those.
“Justin was really attacking the Oregon player’s second serve and getting control of the point right away,” he said. “Most of the time Justin was on offense and that was great.”
Hutchcroft then lost to second-seeded Nicholas Balthazor 6-0, 6-1 in a second-round match. Balthazor went on to finish second at state, losing the state championship match in three sets to Brookfield East’s Oscar Corwin 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
“I always believe I have a chance of winning no matter what,” he said. “I never think of losing. If I think I’m going to lose I’m going to lose. I just had to be confident in the match.”
Broadbridge (20-8) had a 4-3 lead in the first set against 11th-seeded Graham Kunick of Marquette, but couldn’t close out. Kunick won two straight games and pulled out a 7-5 victory in the first set and then cruised to a 6-2 win in the second set.
“It was a grind and a tough match,” Happel said. “He’s the No. 11 seed for a reason.”
Broadbridge pointed out Kunick’s consistency.
“I got unlucky,” Broadbridge said. “That’s just how it goes. I feel good about the way I played. He just played better than me.”
Kunick built a 4-0 lead in the second set and rolled from there.
“He just doesn’t miss,” Broadbridge said. “It’s like 90 degrees here and it’s very difficult to hold onto the racquet because I’m sweating so much. He doesn’t have much power, but he’s very consistent. It’s a solid style.”
Singles players from the Big Eight went 9-1 in the first round and finished the tournament a combined 19-10. Two players from the Big Eight finished in the top six. Middleton’s Ethan Bo finished third place and Madison West’s Ethan Yu took sixth place.
Middleton’s Ilya Rice and Caden Cheng beat Bradley and Sass 6-0, 6-1.
Bradley and Sass are two-time state qualifiers who finish the season 15-13.
“They just had a bad draw,” Happel said. “We are going to miss those guys big time because they are such good leaders.”
Two of the top-five doubles teams also were from the Big Eight. Middleton’s Neel Mukherjee and Jonathan Kim finished fourth and Madison Memorial’s Sam Weinbach and Gokul Kamath placed fifth.
Verona will return its top four singles players and two of the team’s three doubles teams next year.
“We will be a very talented team again next year,” Happel said.
Broadbridge plans to take a few days to rest before starting to play tennis in the offseason. He will continue playing club tennis for Hitters Tennis Club in Middleton.
“I’m sad the season is over and happy in a way because it’s been a lot of tennis in a short amount of time,” he said. “I’m ready to take a break. It’s a short break and then back to it.”