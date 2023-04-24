The Verona boys tennis team won two of three matches at the Waunakee Invitational on Friday, April 21, at Waunakee High School.
The Wildcats made quick work of Madison La Follette 7-0 in a Big Eight Conference dual on Tuesday, April 18, at Verona High School.
Waunakee Invitational
Verona defeated Badger 5-2, Waunakee 7-0 and then lost to Homestead 5-2. Homestead is ranked No. 8 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association's Division 1 poll.
Verona’s top singles player – Ryder Broadbridge – finished 3-0. He defeated Homestead’s Ryan Contardi 6-2, 6-3. He dropped just one game against Badger’s Brandon Hall 6-1, 6-0. Against Waunakee’s Levi Christian, Broadbridge won 6-1, 6-1.
Justin Hutchcroft (No. 2 singles) was the only other Verona player to finish 3-0 on Friday. Hutchcroft picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Homestead’s Dhruv Sudershanam and a 6-1, 6-4 win over Badger’s Johnny Engerman. Hutchcroft earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Waunakee’s Noah Sell.
At No. 3 singles, Riley Sweet won two of three matches. Jacob Bierley and Sam Hudson won two matches at No. 2 doubles, including a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Badger’s Jonny Klug and Oliver Nafziger.
Verona’s Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp (No. 3 doubles) also picked up a pair of doubles’ wins for the Wildcats. The duo dropped just a combined seven games in those two wins.
Josh Bradley and Riley Sass topped Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth 7-5, 6-2 for their one win on the day. Justin Happel (No. 4 singles) also won one match, but pushed both of the matches he lost to three sets.
Verona 7, La Follette 0
All seven of the Wildcats’ flight wins ended in two sets.
Broadbridge (No. 1 singles) swept Glenn Conway 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Hutchcroft earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jackson Andrews.
Sweet defeated La Follette’s Aaron Lipski 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Happel dropped just one game on his way to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Tyler Varana at No. 4 singles.
The Wildcats dropped just a combined four games in three doubles flights.
Bradley and Sass teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Malachi Davis and Matthew Wright at No. 1 doubles. At the No. 2 doubles flight, Brierley and Hudson swept Devin Glassman and Noah Freeman 6-0, 6-0. Cravens and Hopp were 6-1, 6-2 winners for the Wildcats at No. 3 doubles against Thomas Hustedt and Will Andrews.