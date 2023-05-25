A trio of Verona boys tennis players will make a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Both Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass finished fourth place in the Madison West sectional on Wednesday, May 24, to punch their tickets to state.
“It feels a lot better than last year because we know we are making it now,” Sass said. “It feels better because we actually worked for it.”
Bradley and Sass lost in the subsectional last year, but earned a special qualification for state. The Wildcat duo made it to the second round at state last year.
The state meet will start on Thursday, June 1, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Verona scored 18 points to finish sixth place in the sectional. Middleton won the sectional team championship with 56 points and will advance to the team state tournament.
“It’s always a great feeling knowing I made it to the state tournament,” Broadbridge said. “Not many people are able to say that. It’s definitely an honor to get to play with some of the best players in the state. “It would be great to go farther than last year. If it’s not in the stars then that is the way it is.”
Broadbridge (21-7) cruised by Tomah senior Joe Venner 6-0, 6-0 in a sectional quarterfinal match. Broadbridge played most of the quarterfinal match from the back baseline.
“My strength is my speed,” he said. “I can get to every ball and track down every ball. I enjoy playing from behind the baseline because I like waiting for the other person to miss. I feel like my endurance is better than a lot of the opponents I play and I’m willing to outlast them.”
Madison West’s Ethan Yu then defeated Broadbridge 6-1, 6-1 in a semifinal. After dropping the first set, to Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego in a third-place match, Broadbridge won the second set before losing a third-set 10-point tiebreaker. Gallego outlasted Broadbridge 3-6, 6-1, 10-4.
Broadbridge won his first-round match at state last season.
“I don’t put any expectations on myself,” he said. “It makes me play worse when I put expectations out there. I’m just out there playing the sport I love. Nothing is going to change that.”
Broadbridge entered the Big Eight Conference Tournament as the fifth seed and even though he lost a three-set match to Sun Prairie’s Nikko Vilwock at the conference tournament, it’s matches like that against top competition that have prepared him for state.
“It makes me a better tennis player being able to play some of the best in the state year-round,” Broadbridge said. “I play with him (Nikko) during the offseason.”
Bradley and Sass (15-14) defeated Onalaska junior Lucas Go and freshman Lewis Go 6-3, 6-3 in a sectional quarterfinal.
“There was a little bit of pressure,” Bradley said. “They wanted to go to state too. It’s not like they would be slouching.”
The Hilltoppers relied on a lot of deep lobs. Sass excelled at dropping away from the net and hitting an overhead shot to put away most of the lobs.
“We kept the ball in play and I think we were just able to hit it harder than they were,” Bradley said.
Sass had the mindset of not letting the ball bounce.
“When I knew they were going to lob it I couldn’t let it bounce,” Sass said. “If it bounces it was going farther than I wanted.”
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles duo then lost a semifinal match to Madison Memorial senior Sam Weinbach and Gokul Kamath 6-1, 6-0. Madison West's top doubles team of Joey Kaji and Mason Dean knocked off Bradley and Sass 6-3, 6-1 in a third-place match.
“We are going to have more time to prepare,” Bradley said. “We know we are going and we will be practicing every day. We are trying to go further than last year.”