The Verona boys tennis team started its season with a 7-0 Big Eight Conference dual sweep of Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 19, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats picked up their second sweep to start the season with a 7-0 Big Eight win over Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 21, at Parker High School.
Verona 7, Parker 0
Verona’s singles flights all won in 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.
Ryder Broadbridge (No. 1 singles) defeated Jose Aparicio Bucheli, Justin Hutchcroft defeated Aaron Miguel (No. 2 singles), Riley Sweet (No. 3 singles) defeated Evan Loyd and Joe Bakalars (No. 4 singles) defeated Syrus Worden.
At No. 1 doubles, Josh Bradley and Riley Sass earned a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Enrico Occhipinti and Jeremy Schoville. Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel topped William Poff and Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-0. Luke Schorr and Sam Hudson teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Teagan Knobel and Holden Higgins at No. 3 doubles.
Verona 7, Craig 0
Verona won all seven flights in two sets.
At No. 1 singles, Broadbridge swept Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft dropped just one game on his way to earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Reid Jensen at No. 2 singles.
Sweet beat Alex Currie 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Bakalars picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles against Nick Attoe.
In top doubles action, Bradley and Sass teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Jacob Kranz and Jayden Chan. At No. 2 doubles, Brierley and Happel lost just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Hudson and Schorr won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles versus David Ruelas and Mitchell Bauer.