It was a perfect week for the Verona boys tennis team’s singles players after the Wildcats rolled to six dual match wins.
Verona (8-4, 5-2 Big Eight) rolled by Monroe 7-0 on Saturday, May 7. The Wildcats were coming off a 7-0 nonconference victory over Oregon on Friday, May 6, at Verona Area High School. Verona started the week with a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Madison East on Tuesday, May 3. Two days later, the Wildcats knocked off Beloit Memorial in another conference match 7-0.
Verona 7, Monroe 0
For the third straight match, Verona swept every flight to pull off a dual match win.
Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Monroe’s Matthew Setterstrom 6-0, 6-0. Justin Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles cruised by Monroe’s Ryan Mathiason 6-1, 6-0. The Wildcats’ Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles rolled by the Cheesemakers’ Gavin Eckerman 6-1, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Verona’s Joe Bakalars defeated Monroe’s Max Petitjean 6-3, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass edged the Cheesemakers’ Chris Giasson and Aaron Roidt 7-6 (5), 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel defeated Wes Saunders and Ethan Towne 6-1, 6-1. Verona’s Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr at No. 3 doubles defeated Monroe’s Dante Giordano and Mitch Ferguson 6-1, 6-2.
Verona 5, Franklin 2
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches to topple Franklin in the Verona Quad.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Franklin’s Alex Dziubek 6-0, 6-2. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles dominated his match in a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Franklin’s Randy Akwaboah. At No. 3 singles, Sweet cruised by Franklin’s Nehan Sajeeth 6-0, 6-0 and Bakalars knocked off Aidan Irish 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
The lone doubles win for Verona came at No. 3 doubles where Hudson and Schorr defeated Franklin’s Julian Beckmann and Manan Shroff 6-4, 6-1.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Verona won 48 of the 50 games in singles to cruise by Beloit Memorial in a conference dual match on May 5, in Beloit.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles rolled by Beloit Memorial’s Reid Stadelman 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Beloit Memorial’s Alex Funk 6-1, 6-0 and Sweet at No. 3 singles knocked off the Purple Knights’ Sergio Pacheco-Martinez 6-1, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Verona’s Bakalars stymied Beloit Memorial’s Jorden Gosa 6-0, 6-0.
Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles dispatched Beloit Memorial’s Abdulhakeem Abdalah and Sebastian Grajeda 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats' Brierley and Happel defeated the Purple Knights’ Javuier Martinez-Pacheco and Emanuel Martinez 6-0, 6-1. Verona’s Hudson and Schorr at No. 3 doubles knocked off Beloit Memorial’s Noe Garcia and Alonzo Barraza 6-0, 6-0.
Verona 7, Oregon 0
The Wildcats dominated the top three singles flights winning 36 of the 38 games played.
Broadbridge cruised by Oregon’s Kyle Barnish at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Sweet rolled by Oregon’s Samuel Halverson 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 4 singles, Bakalars defeated the Panthers’ Joey Zuehlke 6-3, 6-1.
The doubles matches were a different story with each of them being tight. The Wildcats’ Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles clipped the Panthers’ Gordon Zheng and Charlie Barnish 7-5, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Brierley and Happel defeated Oregon’s Trelan Hake and Josh Dieter 6-3, 6-3. Verona’s Hudson and Schorr at No. 3 doubles edged Oregon’s Ethan Johnson and Christian Wirtz 6-3, 7-5.
Verona 7, Madison East 0
Broadbridge defeated Madison East’s Aidan Simkin at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. Hutchcroft defeated the Purgolders’ Bela Braddock at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Sweet breezed by Madison East’s Wesley Carne 6-0, 6-1 and Bakalars rolled by Brandon Anderson at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Bradley and Sass knocked off the Purgolders’ Mantas Kudzin and Orson Brelsford 6-0, 6-1. Brierley and Happel at No. 2 doubles cruised by Madison East’s Will Eby and Solen Desano 6-0, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Hudson and Schorr defeated Madison East’s Matias Berggren and Jorah Gandjui 6-1, 6-1.