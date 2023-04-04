Junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles and Verona’s top doubles team of seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass are back after reaching the WIAA Division 1 state tournament and winning one match.
Verona returns eight of 10 starters from last year’s lineup that finished 11-7, 6-3 in the Big Eight Conference. Broadbridge went 17-9 and was named Big Eight Conference honorable mention last season after taking fourth at the conference tournament. Bradley and Sass finished 12-11 last year and earned a special state qualification. The duo is expected to again play at No. 1 doubles.
“We have a very experienced and talented tennis team,” Verona coach Mark Happel said.
Happel has high expectations with an experienced core of players returning.
“To get better and compete for a top-three spot in the conference,” he said is the expectation this year.
Three other singles players returning for the Wildcats are junior Justin Hutchcroft (No. 2 singles), junior Riley Sweet (No. 3 singles) and junior Justin Happel (No. 4 singles). Hutchcroft finished third in the Big Eight Conference Tournament last year. Both Hutchcroft and Justin Happel were honorable mention all-conference last season.
“Justin Hutchcroft has worked extremely hard in the offseason,” Mark Happel said.
Junior Jacob Brierley will play No. 2 doubles with either junior Sam Hudson or junior Kai Cravens. Both Brierley and Hudson were honorable mention all-conference last season.
Brierley and Justin Happel knocked off Madison West’s Ben Alban and Sean Walsh in a third-place match at the conference tournament last year.
Newcomers who will contribute are junior Owen Hopp (No. 3 doubles), Cravens (No. 2 or No. 3 doubles), sophomore Nate Martin (No. 4 doubles/No. 1 singles JV) and freshman Emil Apodaca (No. 4 doubles/ No. 2 singles JV).
Verona finished fourth in the Big Eight last year.
Verona will compete in the same subsectional as Big Eight rivals Middleton, Madison West, Madison Memorial and Waunakee from the Badger East Conference. Middleton won the Big Eight championship 53-34 over Madison Memorial. Madison West took third, four points ahead of the Wildcats.
“We are in the strongest subsectional in the state with Middleton and Madison West being top-five teams in the state,” Happel said. “Moving on to sectionals will be a huge challenge based on so many top teams in the state all playing each other right away at subsectionals.”