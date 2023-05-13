The Verona boys tennis team will enter the Big Eight Conference tournament after dropping three matches in the Sun Prairie Invitational on Thursday, May 11, at Verona Area High School.
Big Eight Conference rival Madison West defeated Verona 5-2. Homestead knocked off the Wildcats 5-2. Nicolet clipped Verona 4-3.
Verona rolled by Oregon 6-1 in a nonconference match on Wednesday, May 10, in Verona.
Sun Prairie Invitational
Madison West 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats won two singles matches against the Regents, who are in second place in the Big Eight heading into the conference tournament.
Verona junior Justin Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-4., 6-4. Verona’s Justin Happel at No. 4 singles edged Madison West’s Kieran Knigge 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. At No. 1 singles, Madison West’s Ethan Yu defeated Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge 6-2, 6-2. The Regents’ Sean Walsh at No. 3 singles won a tiebreaker in the second set to beat the Wildcats’ Riley Sweet 6-0, 7-6 (7).
All three doubles matches were tightly contested. Madison West’s Viovek von Heimburg and Hunter Shadman at No. 1 doubles defeated Verona seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, the Regents’ Pierson Trapskin and Anikait Patel clipped the Wildcats’ Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson 7-5, 6-4. Madison West’s No. 3 doubles team of Dominic Ellis and Andrew Stern edged Verona’s Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp 6-4, 7-5.
Homestead 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats swept the top two singles flights against Homestead in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Homestead's Dhruv Sudershanam 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Hutchcroft defeated Homestead's Jake Emold 6-3, 6-2.
Nicolet 4, Verona 3
Verona won three of the four singles matches, but Nicolet swept each doubles match to clip the Wildcats in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles cruised by Nicolet’s Justin Dorf Dorf 6-0, 6-1. Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated Nicolet’s Andrew Gabrys 6-3, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Happel won a second-set tiebreaker and pulled off a three-set win over Nicolet’s Joey Arnstein 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10.
Verona 6, Oregon 1
The Wildcats swept all four singles flights to roll by the Panthers on May 10, at Verona Area High School.
At No. 1 singles, Broadbridge defeated Oregon’s Kyle Barnish 6-2, 6-0. Verona’s Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer 6-3, 6-0. Sweet at No. 3 singles rolled by the Panthers’ Samuel Halverson 6-0, 6-1. Happel at No. 4 singles defeated Oregon’s Joey Zuehlke 6-4, 6-2.
Verona’s Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles clipped Oregon’s Gordon Zheng and Charlie Barnish 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Brierley and Hudson outlasted Oregon’s Jerry Zheng and Trelan Hake in three sets 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8.