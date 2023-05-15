The Verona boys tennis team will enter the Big Eight Conference tournament after dropping five matches to teams ranked in the top 12 in the state in the Sun Prairie Invitational on Thursday, May 11, and Saturday, May 13, at Verona Area High School.
Big Eight Conference rival Madison West defeated Verona 5-2. Homestead knocked off the Wildcats 5-2. Nicolet clipped Verona 4-3. Whitefish Bay edged Verona 4-3 and Brookfield East knocked off the Wildcats 5-2.
Verona rolled by Oregon 6-1 in a nonconference match on Wednesday, May 10, in Verona.
Verona (14-8) finished fourth place in the Big Eight Conference dual season. The slate is wiped clean for the conference tournament on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“All eight of our losses have come against teams ranked in the top 12 in the state,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “I like the way we have been playing against good competition. It will prepare us for the tournament. It was a good test for our guys. I think we are probably a top-20 team in the state. We were playing against top-12 teams and several of the matches were close.”
Sun Prairie Invitational
Whitefish Bay 4, Verona 3
Verona swept all three doubles matches in a nonconference loss to Whitefish Bay in the Sun Prairie Invitational on May 13, at Verona Area High School.
Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge, who usually plays No. 1 singles,. Played two matches at No. 1 doubles on Saturday. Justin Hutchcroft, who usually plays No. 2 singles, played one match at No. 1 doubles and one at No. 2 doubles on Saturday. Two of the Wildcats’ top doubles players – senior Josh Bradley (No. 1 doubles), senior Riley Sass (No. 1 doubles) and Jacob Brierley (No. 2 doubles) played some singles matches.
“We had some of our doubles players play singles to work on their skills,” Happel said. “We wanted some of our singles players to work on their game in doubles. We wanted them to work on their volleys and hitting a target because the targets are much smaller in doubles.”
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Brierley and Broadbridge rolled by Whitefish Bay’s Luke Paulson and Luker Johnson 6-2, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Hutchcroft and Sam Hudson won a set-set tiebreaker to knock off the Blue Dukes’ Nathan Bucholz and Tyler Emory 6-4, 7-6 (3).
At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp defeated Whitefish Bay’s Burke Brown and Luke Clements 6-2, 6-2.
The lone singles match win for the Wildcats came from Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles, who topped Whitefish Bay’s Kyle Sifuentes 6-0, 6-1.
Brookfield East 5, Verona 2
Sweet picked up one of two flight wins for the Wildcats in the dual meet loss to Brookfield East on May 13, in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated Brookfield East’s Ethan Zhang 6-2, 6-3. The other win for the Wildcats came from the No. 2 doubles team of Brierley and Hudson, who defeated Brookfield East’s CJ Sinense and Jack Lo 6-1, 6-4.
In another close match, Brookfield East’s Clark Meyers at No. 4 singles outlasted Verona’s Justin Happel 6-4, 2-6, 10-7. Another close match for Verona came at No. 1 doubles. Brookfield East’s Grant Meyers and Jake Zheng clipped the Wildcats’ Broadbridge and Hutchcroft 6-4, 6-3.
Madison West 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats won two singles matches against the Regents, who are in second place in the Big Eight heading into the conference tournament.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-4., 6-4. Happel at No. 4 singles edged Madison West’s Kieran Knigge 4-6, 6-3, 10-4. At No. 1 singles, Madison West’s Ethan Yu defeated Broadbridge 6-2, 6-2. The Regents’ Sean Walsh at No. 3 singles won a tiebreaker in the second set to beat the Wildcats’ Sweet 6-0, 7-6 (7).
All three doubles matches were tightly contested. Madison West’s Viovek von Heimburg and Hunter Shadman at No. 1 doubles defeated Bradley and Sass 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, the Regents’ Pierson Trapskin and Anikait Patel clipped the Wildcats’ Brierley and Hudson 7-5, 6-4. Madison West’s No. 3 doubles team of Dominic Ellis and Andrew Stern edged Verona’s Cravens and Hopp 6-4, 7-5.
Homestead 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats swept the top two singles flights against Homestead in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Homestead's Dhruv Sudershanam 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Hutchcroft defeated Homestead's Jake Emold 6-3, 6-2.
Nicolet 4, Verona 3
Verona won three of the four singles matches, but Nicolet swept each doubles match to clip the Wildcats in the Sun Prairie Invitational.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles cruised by Nicolet’s Justin Dorf Dorf 6-0, 6-1. Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated Nicolet’s Andrew Gabrys 6-3, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Happel won a second-set tiebreaker and pulled off a three-set win over Nicolet’s Joey Arnstein 6-4, 6-7 (5), 12-10.
Verona 6, Oregon 1
The Wildcats swept all four singles flights to roll by the Panthers on May 10, at Verona Area High School.
At No. 1 singles, Broadbridge defeated Oregon’s Kyle Barnish 6-2, 6-0. Verona’s Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer 6-3, 6-0. Sweet at No. 3 singles rolled by the Panthers’ Samuel Halverson 6-0, 6-1. Happel at No. 4 singles defeated Oregon’s Joey Zuehlke 6-4, 6-2.
Verona’s Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles clipped Oregon’s Gordon Zheng and Charlie Barnish 6-4, 7-5. At No. 2 doubles, Brierley and Hudson outlasted Oregon’s Jerry Zheng and Trelan Hake in three sets 6-7 (6), 6-4, 10-8.