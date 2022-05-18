Justin Hutchcroft won four matches last week and the Verona boys tennis team went 2-2 during a tough stretch before the Big Eight Conference tournament.
Verona (10-6, 6-2 Big Eight) went 1-2 at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. The Wildcats were coming off a 5-2 victory over the Cardinals on Wednesday, May 11, at Verona Area High School.
Verona 5, Monona Grove 2
The Wildcats swept the doubles matches to knock off the Silver Eagles in a nonconference match on May 14, in Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass edged Monona Grove’s Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel defeated Monona Grove’s Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe 6-3, 6-2. In a No. 3 doubles match, the Wildcats’ Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr defeated the Silver Eagles’ Ben Auby and Dillon O’Brien 6-2, 6-3.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Monona Grove’s Owen Dziedzic 6-0, 6-3. The other singles victory for the Wildcats came from Joe Bakalars at No. 4 singles who clipped the Silver Eagles’ Josh Rathgeber 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Madison West 5, Verona 2
The Regents proved to be the second best team in the Big Eight, rolling by the Wildcats on May 13, in Verona.
The Regents swept all three doubles matches.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-4, 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Bakalars defeated the Regents’ Sam Chaim 6-0, 7-5.
Whitefish Bay 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats won two matches in a nonconference loss to Whitefish Bay on May 13, in Sun Prairie.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Whitefish Bay’s Kai Johnson 6-1, 6-0. The other win for the Wildcats came at No. 3 doubles where Hudson and Schorr outlasted Whitefish Bay’s Jake Hanson and Burke Brown in three sets 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-8.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches to roll by the Cardinals on May 11, in Verona.
Sophomore Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft breezed by the Cardinals’ Pallav Karri 6-0., 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Riley Sweet cruised by Sun Prairie’s Alec Bowswell 6-0, 6-0. Bakalars at No. 4 singles rolled by Sun Prairie’s Mandeep Sriramaneni 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Hudson and Schorr defeated the Cardinals’ Christian Evenson and Ethan Triebel 6-4, 6-1.
Verona was scheduled to compete in the conference tournament on Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19, at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.