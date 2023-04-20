The Verona boys tennis team made quick work of Madison La Follette 7-0 in a Big Eight Conference dual on Tuesday, April 18, at Verona High School.
All seven of the Wildcats’ flight wins ended in two sets.
Verona’s Ryder Broadbridge (No. 1 singles) swept Glenn Conway 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, the Wildcats’ Justin Hutchcroft earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jackson Andrews.
Riley Sweet defeated La Follette’s Aaron Lipski 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Verona’s Justin Happel dropped just one game on his way to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Tyler Varana at No. 4 singles.
The Wildcats dropped just a combined four games in three doubles flights.
Verona’s Josh Bradley and Riley Sass teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Malachi Davis and Matthew Wright at No. 1 doubles. At the No. 2 doubles flight, Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson swept Devin Glassman and Noah Freeman 6-0, 6-0. Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp were 6-1, 6-2 winners for the Wildcats at No. 3 doubles against Thomas Hustedt and Will Andrews.