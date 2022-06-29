Verona boys tennis coach Mark Happel was named the Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year recently.
Happel helped guide the Wildcats to an 11-7 record and a fourth-place finish in the conference.
“It’s a great honor to get this award,” Happel said. “This award is as much a team award as it is an individual award. It wouldn’t have been possible without the players.”
Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass reached the Round of 32 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Broadbridge finished the season 17-9, which was nine more matches than he won last year.
Bradley and Sass finished the season 12-11 and earned a special qualification to state.
Middleton won the conference championship and qualified for the state tournament for the third straight year the tournament was played. There was no state tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.