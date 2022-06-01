Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge’s goal since the start of the season was to make a run to the state tennis tournament.
Broadbridge finished third place at No. 1 singles at the WIAA Division 1 Big Foot sectional on Wednesday, May 25, to qualify for state. Broadbridge (16-8) defeated Stoughton senior Hayden Schreier 6-2, 6-0 to punch his ticket to state.
The Division 1 state tennis tournament is slated for Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4, at the Nielsen Stadium at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
“The goal was to make it to state,” Broadbridge said. “I knew going into the sectional I needed to at least win that first match to qualify for state and the pressure would then be off.”
Broadbridge will face Eau Claire Memorial junior Bennett Kohlhepp in a first-round match on June 2.
“My goal is to win as many matches as I can and do the best I can,” Broadbridge said. “I realize there are a fair amount of players in the same situation. I was hoping I wouldn’t have to play a top 16 seed in the first round and I don’t. I think I’m capable of winning that first match.”
Kohlhepp is 14-12. If Broadbridge beats Kohlhepp in the first round, he could possibly face fourth-seeded Oscar Corwin of Brookfield East in the second round on Thursday.
“He has played in so many big matches in school and in USTA events,” Verona coach Mark Happel said of Broadbridge. “He has a very good head on him. He will be great.”
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of juniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass also earned a special qualification to state. The Verona top doubles tandem finished 11-10 on the season. All 10 of their losses have come to state qualifiers and they have beaten state qualifiers.
“They are the epitome of how important it is to play great tennis in the regular season,” Happel said. “They earned that automatic qualification.”
In the doubles state bracket, Bradley and Sass will face Bay Port seniors David Fry and Decker Menne (15-5) in a first-round match Thursday.
“I think it will be great for them to see the big match atmosphere,” Happel said of Bradley and Sass. “It will be a great experience and they won’t have to worry about next year until it comes.”
In the Big Foot sectional, Broadbridge lost a semifinal match to Madison West junior Ethan Yu 6-0, 6-1. Yu (16-1) earned a No. 3 seed at No. 1 singles at the state tournament. The top seed is Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson.
“He’s really powerful and has a nice serve,” Broadbridge said of Yu. “There are a lot of players who are powerful, but not as many who can hit with power and put the spin on it and control it consistently. It’s pretty scary how hard and consistent he can hit like that.”
After already having locked up a state berth, Broadbridge said he played Yu more aggressively than he usually would.
“I wanted to try some different strategies and styles against him so he didn’t bully me all over the court,” Broadbridge said. “I made some unforced errors.”
Broadbridge defeated Big Foot freshman Logan Longhenry 6-2, 6-1 in a third-place match.
“I noticed he was serving under arm and thought he may be injured,” he said of Longhenry. “It definitely put him at a disadvantage. I applaud him for the effort when he was injured.”