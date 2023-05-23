Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge and the Wildcats' No. 1 doubles team are moving on to the sectional after each won a match at the WIAA Division 1 Madison memorial sectional on Monday, May 22, in Madison.
The top flights at singles and doubles had to win one match to advance to the sectional scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Verona finished fourth in the subsectional with 14 points. Middleton edged Madison West in the subsectional 24-22.
Three singles players and every doubles team had a top-four finish for Verona at the Big Eight Tournament on Thursday, May 18, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Wildcats were led by junior Riley Sweet, who finished third place at No. 3 singles.
“It’s everyone’s goal to make it to state,” said Verona senior Josh Bradley after a first-round match at conference at No. 1 doubles. “It’s going to be challenging.”
Madison Memorial subsectional
It didn’t take Broadbridge long to rebound from a tough loss in the first-round of the Big Eight Conference Tournament from last week.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Waunakee’s Levi Christiansen 6-1, 6-2 in the Madison Memorial subsectional to qualify for the sectional. Broadbridge improved his record to 20-5 this season.
Verona seniors Bradley and Riley Sass defeated Waunakee’s George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the sectional. Bradley and Sass moved to 14-12 this season.
In the last week of the regular season both Bradley and Sass played some singles matches in the Sun Prairie Invitational. It may have paid dividends.
“Sometimes doubles makes me feel more lazy with my tennis,” Bradley said after his first-round match at the conference tournament. “I have to run around so much more in singles. It was nice to play a couple of singles matches just to get my legs moving around. We got more hits in and got to practice our serve a lot. It might have helped me with my back hand a little bit.”
Verona junior Justin Hutchcroft defeated Waunakee’s top player 6-3, 6-2. He then lost to Madison West’s Everett Reid 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Sweet rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over DeForest’s Tyler Machotka in the first round and then lost to Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-2, 6-0. Junior Justin Happel at No. 4 singles breezed by DeForest’s Max Hein 6-0, 6-0. In his second match, he lost to Madison West’s Jeffrey Glasgow 6-0, 6-1.
Verona juniors Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson knocked off Waunakee’s No. 2 doubles duo 6-4, 7-5. They then lost to Middleton’s Caden Cheng and Ilya Rice 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Verona juniors Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp won a tiebreaker in the first set of a first-round match to pull out a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win. Middleton sophomore Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne defeated Brierley and Hudson in the second match 6-3, 6-0.
Big Eight Conference Tournament
Sweet led the way with a third-place finish in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on May 19, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
All three of the Wildcats’ doubles teams finished fourth place.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles and Happel both took fourth place.
Sweet won 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday, May 17, in Madison. In a semifinal match, Madison West’s Thai knocked off Sweet 6-0, 6-0. Sweet bounced back to beat Madison Memorial freshman Andrew Braun 6-4, 6-4 in a third-place match.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Sun Prairie's Noah Berg 6-1, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday. Second-seeded Reid of the Regents then defeated Hutchcroft 6-2, 6-3. Hutchcroft rebounded to win the first set 6-3 against fourth-seeded Madison Memorial freshman David Klaas. Klaas battled back to win the next set 6-4 and a 10-point tiebreaking third set 10-8.
At No. 4 singles, Happel rolled by Janesville Craig senior Anxo Ruiz 6-2, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match. He then lost two matches on Thursday.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Bradley and Sass withstood a late rally in the first set to knock off Janesville Craig’s Nolan Sullivan and Alex Currie 6-4, 6-2 in a quarterfinal match.
“It’s been a while since Riley and I played inside,” Bradley said. “I think we were a little rusty. There are just so many variables on the outside. We warmed up throughout the match.”
On Thursday, Middleton’s top-seeded senior team of Jonathan Kim and Neel Mukherjee cruised by Bradley and Sass 6-0, 6-0 in a semifinal match.
Sass the Verona duo was an underdog story against Middleton.
“We just have to play hard and hopefully we can win games going forward,” he said.
Madison Memoiral’s Sam Weinbach and Gokul Kamath defeated Bradley and Sass 6-0, 6-1 in a third-place match.
“We already improved from last year at conference,” Bradley said of a sixth-place finish last season at conference.
Brierley and Hudson (16-8) at No. 2 doubles had no problems in dispatching Janesville Craig’s Aidan Schooff and Nathan Kubiak 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match. Middleton’s top-seeded team of Cheng and Gupta then defeated Brierley and Hudson 6-2, 6-2 in a semifinal match on Thursday. Madison West’s second-seeded team of Sean Walsh and Grant Shadman defeated the Wildcat No. 2 doubles duo in a third-place match 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s team of Cravens and Hopp pulled out a third-set tiebreaker after dropping the second set to Sun Prairie’s Quinton Maddox and Luis Biscoff in a quarterfinal on Wednesday. Cravens and Hopp (15-9) outlasted the Sun Prairie duo 6-3, 3-6, 10-8. The Regents’ No. 3 doubles team of junior Vivek von Heimburg and freshman Hunter Shadman, the top seed, defeated Cravens and Hopp 6-2, 6-4 in a semifinal match on Thursday. Cravens and Hopp won a second set against Madison Memorial’s Kaden Frey and Nilkhil Remji, but lost a three-set battle 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.
Broadbridge (19-5), the fifth seed, won the first set against fourth-seeded Sun Prairie junior Nikko Vilwock, but couldn’t pull off the upset and didn’t make it out of the quarterfinals. After winning the first set 6-2, Broadbridge trailed 3-1 to start the second set. He won two straight games, but wasn’t able to force a tiebreaker in dropping the second set 6-4 and falling in the third-set tiebreaker 10-7.