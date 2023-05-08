The Verona boys tennis team split two Big Eight Conference matches last week and is in third place in the conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season before the conference tournament.
Verona (13-3, 6-2 Big Eight) rolled by Beloit Memorial 7-0 on Thursday, May 4, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats were coming off a 4-3 loss to Madison Memorial on Tuesday, May 2, in Madison. The Wildcats were scheduled to host a Quad on Saturday, May 6, but the courts were too wet and it was postponed.
Verona will host Oregon on Wednesday, May 10 and host Madison West (15-2, 5-1 Big Eight) on Friday, May 12. Middleton (14-0, 8-0) leads the conference. Madison Memorial (4-2 Big Eight) is contending with the Wildcats for top-three in conference points heading into the Big Eight Conference tournament on May 17-18. The Cardinals have won every match at each flight in the conference except for a 5-2 victory over Madison West.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
The Wildcats’ four singles players went a combined 48-0 in games played in a Big Eight Conference dual match against Beloit Memorial on May 4, in Verona.
Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles rolled by Beloit Memorial’s Alex Funk 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats’ Justin Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles cruised by the Purple Knights’ Emanuel Martinez 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Verona’s Riley Sweet defeated Beloit Memorial’s Khader Abdalah 6-0, 6-0. Justin Happel at No. 4 singles for the Wildcats knocked off Beloit’s Abe Gonzalez-Ibarra 6-0, 6-0.
Verona seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass at No. 1 doubles defeated Beloit’s Sergio Pacheco-Martinez and Sebastian Grajeda 6-0, 6-2. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson breezed by the Purple Knights’ Jordan Gosa and Anthony Ferrea 6-0, 6-0. Verona’s No. 3 doubles team of Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp knocked off Beloit’s Francisco Rebolledo-Valdez and Abraham Perez-Guzman 6-0, 6-1.
Madison Memorial 4, Verona 3
Verona won three singles matches, but Madison Memorial swept every doubles match to clip the Wildcats on May 2, in Madison.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles topped Madison Memorial’s David Klaas 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Sweet beat the Spartans’ Andrew Braun 6-1, 6-3. Happel won a tiebreaker in the second set and edged Madison Memorial’s Owen Bird 6-3, 7-6 (2) at No. 4 singles.
Two of the doubles matches were tight. Madison Memorial’s Tommy Spelsberg and Patrick Yu at No. 2 doubles won a first-set tiebreaker and clipped Verona’s Brierley and Hudson 7-6 (3), 6-1. The Spartans’ No. 3 doubles team of Kaden Frey and Nikhil Remji outlasted Verona’s Cravens and Hopp in three sets 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.