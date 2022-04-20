The Verona boys tennis team started its season with a 7-0 Big Eight Conference dual sweep of Janesville Craig on Tuesday, April 19, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats won all seven flights in two sets.
At No. 1 singles, Ryder Broadbridge swept Nolan Sullivan 6-0, 6-0. Justin Hutchcoft dropped just one game on his way to earning a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Reid Jensen at No. 2 singles.
Riley Sweet beat Alex Currie 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Joe Bakalars picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles against Nick Attoe.
In top doubles action, Josh Bradley and Riley Sass teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Jacob Kranz and Jayden Chan. At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel lost just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles versus David Ruelas and Mitchell Bauer.