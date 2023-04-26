The Verona boys tennis team won every flight and cruised by Janesville Parker 7-0 in a Big Eight Conference dual on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats’ singles players went 48-1 in the games played. With the win, Verona improved to 8-1, 4-0 in the Big Eight Conference.
Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Janesville Parker’s Syrus Worden 6-0, 6-0. Junior teammate Justin Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles rolled by Janesville Parker’s Nico Riano 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, the Wildcats’ Riley Sweet was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Vikings’ Cooper Buehl. Verona’s Justin Happel at No. 4 singles knocked off Parker’s Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass cruised by Janesville Parker’s Evan Lloyd and Aaron Miguel 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson defeated Parker’s Kaleb Erickson and Romeo Kvistad 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp defeated the Vikings’ Angel Guzman and Owen McCue 6-1, 6-1.