The Verona boys tennis team won every flight en route to knocking off Madison East and Milwaukee Reagan 7-0 on Saturday, April 15, at Madison East High School.
Verona 7, Madison East 0
The Wildcats won 48 of the 50 singles games played to cruise by the Purgolders on April 15, at Madison East High School.
Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Madison East’s Orson Brelsford 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Justin Hutchcroft rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Purgolders’ Wesley Carne. The Wildcats’ Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated the Purgolders’ Isaiah Loeb 6-1, 6-1. Verona’s Justin Happel at No. 4 singles knocked off Madison East’s Ari Vloch 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 1 doubles match, Verona’s Josh Bradley and Riley Sass defeated Madison East’s Jorah Gandjui and Liam Larsen 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson defeated the Purgolders’ Truman Rafferty and Cael Brower 6-0, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp were dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Madison East’s Cameron Held and Lukas Bardsley.
Verona 7, Milwaukee Reagan 0
The Wildcats swept every flight en route to rolling by Milwaukee Reagan on April 15, in Madison.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles rolled by Milwaukee Reagan’s Sebastian Ordonez 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Hutchcroft rolled by Milwaukee Reagan’s Ayush Patel. Sweet at No. 3 singles defeated Griffin McGarry 6-4, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Happel defeated Milwaukee Reagan’s Aiden Vail 6-1, 6-2.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Bradley and Sass cruised by Milwaukee Reagan’s Paul Maynard and Daniel Navidad 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Brierley and Hudson rolled by Connor Meyer and Miguel Soto 6-1, 6-0. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Cravens and Hopp defeated Milwaukee Reagan’s Jake Zagar and Andrew Chilinski 6-2, 6-0.