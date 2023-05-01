The Verona boys tennis team’s top three singles players and the No. 1 and 3 doubles teams went unbeaten as the Wildcats rolled to the championship at the La Crosse Invitational on Saturday, April 29, at the Green Island Tennis Courts.
Verona (12-2, 5-1 Big Eight) cruised by La Crosse Central 7-0 and knocked off Stevens Point 5-2. The Wildcats dominated in a 7-0 win over Eau Claire North.
Verona lost a Big Eight showdown on the road to Middleton 7-0 on Thursday, April 27. With the win, Middleton improves to 11-0, 6-0 Big Eight. Verona junior Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles (12-1) lost his first match of the season to the Cardinals.
The Wildcats started their hot streak last week with two Big Eight Conference wins. The Wildcats upended Sun Prairie United 6-1 and picked up a 7-0 road victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona Area High School.
Verona 7, La Crosse Central 0
Verona’s Justin Happel at No. 4 singles won a tiebreaker in the first set and he used that momentum to pull out a victory to help the Wildcats sweep every flight against La Crosse Central on April 29, at the Green Island Tennis.
Happel defeated La Crosse Central’s Nathan Flatten 7-6 (3), 6-4. Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by La Crosse Central's Drake Wonderling 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Justin Hutchcroft stymied Central’s Peter Thompson 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats’ Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles shutout Central’s Landon Schumann 6-0, 6-0.
Verona seniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass knocked off La Crosse Central’s Nolan Heath and Cameron Elwer 6-0, 6-3. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Brierley and Sam Hudson defeated Central’s Nou Txeng Yang and Logan Boland 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Kai Cravens and Owen Hopp beat La Crosse Central’s Bryce Ennis and Connor McCoy 6-2, 7-5.
Verona 5, Stevens Point 2
The Wildcats won three of the four singles matches to knock off Stevens Point on April 29, at the La Crosse Invitational.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Stevens Point’s Matt Davis 6-0, 6-2. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles topped Stevens Point’s Marek Woytasik 6-1, 6-4. Sweet outlasted Stevens Point’s Mason DeBot 6-4, 6-3 in a No. 3 singles match.
Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles defeated Stevens Point’s Jack Diekelman and Carter Gaede 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Cravens and Nate Martin pulled out a three-set win 1-6, 7-6 (3), 10-5.
Verona 7, Eau Claire North 0
At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Brierley and Hudson pulled out a three-set victory to help the Wildcats sweep Eau Claire North in a dual match on April 29, at the La Crosse Invitational.
Brierley and Hudson clipped Eau Claire North’s Samuel Becker and Landon Traynor 5-7, 6-1, 10-8. Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles also pulled out a three-set win. Bradley and Sass outlasted Eau Claire North’s Jaxon Ruppelt and Colman Selvig 7-5, 3-6, 10-8. At No. 3 doubles, Cravens and Hopp defeated Eau Claire’s Brady Dehnke and Avi Basu 6-4, 6-0.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles defeated Eau Claire North’s Logan Carroll 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles lost just one game en route to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Eau Claire’s Grant Patenaude 6-0, 6-1. Sweet toppled Eau Claire’s Eli Vang 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Happel knocked off Eau Claire’s Karsten Geske 6-3, 6-0.
Middleton 7, Verona 0
In a Big Eight Conference tilt, the Wildcats lost every flight to reigning conference champion Cardinals on April 27, at Middleton High School.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles lost his first match of the season. Middleton’s Koji Heineman lost just one game en route to toppling Hutchcroft 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. The Cardinals’ Alexander Bo at No. 3 singles breezed by Sweet 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Middleton’s Jun Lee defeated Happel 6-1, 6-3.
The Cardinals’ No. 1 doubles team of Ilya Rice and Jonathan Kim rolled by Bradley and Sass 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Cardinals’ Neel Mulkherjee and Caden Cheng knocked off the Wildcats’ Brierley and Hudson 6-1, 6-1. Middleton’s Aarush Gupta and Alan Kanne at No. 3 doubles defeated Verona’s Cravens and Hopp 6-2, 6-2.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie United 1
Verona swept every doubles match to knock off Sun Prairie United on the road on April 26. It marked the fifth straight conference win for the Wildcats.
Bradley and Sass at No. 1 doubles defeated Sun Prairie’s Mouneeth Venigalla and Pallav Karri 6-0, 6-3. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Brierley and Hudson cruised by United’s Prabhav Karri and Mandeep Sriamaneni 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Cravens and Hopp outlasted Sun Prairie’s Quinton Maddox and Luis Bischcoff 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-3, 6-4. Sweet at No. 3 singles knocked off United’s Gavin Bruere 6-2, 6-4. At No. 4 singles, Happel defeated Sun Prairie’s Aashrith Kamini 6-4, 6-2.
Verona 7, Janesville Parker 0
Verona won every flight and cruised by Janesville Parker 7-0 in a Big Eight Conference dual on Tuesday, April 25, in Verona.
The Wildcats’ singles players went 48-1 in the games played.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles breezed by Janesville Parker’s Syrus Worden 6-0, 6-0. Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles rolled by Janesville Parker’s Nico Riano 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, the Wildcats’ Sweet was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Vikings’ Cooper Buehl. Happel at No. 4 singles knocked off Parker’s Braden Heacox 6-1, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Bradley and Sass cruised by Janesville Parker’s Evan Lloyd and Aaron Miguel 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Brierley and Hudson defeated Parker’s Kaleb Erickson and Romeo Kvistad 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Cravens and Hopp defeated the Vikings’ Angel Guzman and Owen McCue 6-1, 6-1.