There’s no secret when it comes to how Verona sophomore Justin Hutchcroft has improved as a No. 2 player for the Verona boys tennis team this season.
Hutchcroft, like Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge, played at Hitters Tennis Club in Middleton in the offseason.
Hutchcroft said the experience and playing a lot more tennis has helped him this season.
“I think I have just played more high school games to get better,” he said.
He said his biggest improvement is in his consistency in hitting.
“I’m trying to get to state so I have to win the sectional,” Hutchcroft said.
Hutchcroft showcased his improvement by finishing third place at No. 2 singles at the conference tournament on Thursday, May 19, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Senior Joe Bakalars at No. 4 singles, Verona’s No. 2 doubles team of Jacob Brierley and Justin Happel and the No. 3 doubles team of Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr each finished third place at the conference tournament.
The Wildcats finished fourth in the conference tournament with 29 points. Middleton won the Big Eight championship 53-34 over Madison Memorial. Madison West took third, four points ahead of the Wildcats.
“We came in where we were seeded to do,” Verona coach Mark Happel said.
Sophomore Ryder Broadbridge was the only Wildcat tennis player from the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial subsectional to advance to the Big Foot sectional. The top four players at No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and the top two at every other flight advance to the Big Foot sectional on Thursday, May 26.
“I believe I have a good shot of making it to state,” Broadbridge said. “That’s the goal. I was really close last year.”
Madison Memorial subsectional
Broadbridge won his only match in the Madison Memorial subsectional to advance on May 23, in Madison.
Broadbridge breezed by Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 6-0, 6-0. The WIldcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Josh Bradley and Riley Sass lost to Madison La Follette’s Glenn Conway and Charlie Haight 6-4, 7-6 (4). It’s the second time in less than a week, Verona’s top doubles team lost to the Lancers.
Hutchcroft at No. 2 singles defeated Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. He then lost to Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego 6-2, 6-0. Verona’s Riley Sweet at No. 3 singles cruised by Oregon’s Sam Halverson 6-2, 67-1. He then lost to Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-2, 6-2. AT No. 4 singles, Monona Grove’s John Rathgeber defeated Verona’s Joe Bakalars 6-3, 6-1.
In the other doubles matches, the Wildcats won first-round matches and then lost semifinal matches. The WIldcats’ Nop. 2 doubles team of Jaob Brierley and Justin Happel defeated Madison Memorial’s Calvin Prajogo and Kaden Frey 6-3, 6-2. In a semifinal match, Brierley and Justin Happel lost to Sun Prairie's Kyle Helmenstine and Owen Parker 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Sam Hudson and Luke Schorr rolled by Madison La Follette’s Simon Kuhlow and Noah Freeman 6-1, 6-4. The WIldcats’ No. 3 doubles tandem then were clipped by Sun Prairie’s Ethan Triebel and Christian Evenson 6-3, 6-4.
Big Eight Conference
A pair of singles players and two doubles teams finished third place to lead Verona to a fourth-place finish in the Big Eight Conference tournament on May 19, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Hutchcroft, seeded third, took third place. He defeated Janesville Craig’s Reid Jensen in the first round 6-2, 6-2. In a semifinal match, he lost to Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego 6-4, 6-4. Hutchcroft bounced back to roll by Madison West’s Henry Thai 6-1, 6-1 in a third-place match.
“It felt good winning,” Hutchcroft said. “I just wanted to get a higher ranking than I was seeded.
Bakalars defeated Madison West’s Anad Von Heimburg 6-2, 6-3 in a third-place match. He opened the tournament with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Madison La Follette’s Jackson Andrews. In a semifinal match, he lost to top-seeded Jun Lee of Middleton 6-3, 6-1.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Brierley and Justin Happel knocked off Madison West’s Ben Alban and Sean Walsh in a third-place match after the Regents’ duo defaulted. The Wildcats’ No. 2 tandem had to work to earn a shot at a top-three finish. Brierley and Justin Happel lost a first set to Madison Memorial’s Prajogo and Frey 6-3 in the first round. They then pulled out a second set tiebreaker 7-6 (5) and controlled the third set 10-4 in a comeback win.
“They started out slow, but played very tough down the stretch,” Mark Happel said. “They really came on in the end.”
Brierley and Justin Happel then lost to top-seeded Saketh Peddireddy and Franklin Hu of Middleton 6-1, 6-1.
Verona’s No. 3 doubles team of Hudson and Schorr clipped Sun Prairie’s Triebel and Evenson in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 12-10. In a first-round match, Hudson and Schorr defeated Madison Memorial’s Augustus Liu and William Cao 6-0, 6-2. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles tandem then lost to Madison West’s Vivek von Heimburg and Grant Shadman 6-3, 6-1.
Broadbridge at No. 1 singles took fourth place. Broadbridge breezed by Madison East’s Aidan Simkin 6-2, 6-0. In a semifinal match, Madison West’s Everett Reid defeated Broadbridge 6-4, 7-6 (2). Broadbridge then lost a nail-biting third-place match to Madison Memorial’s Gokul Kamath 0-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5.
“Ryder played really well,” Happel said. “He ran into some really good players from the Madison area that on any day can beat each other.”
Broadbridge didn’t want to put extra pressure on himself for the conference tournament after entering as the third seed
“I wanted to live up to my expectations, but I’m out here to have fun,” Broadbridge said. “It’s a postseason event that has some implications in terms of subsectionals and sectionals, but it’s not as big as a regular season match. I have already played all of these teams. The ones seeded higher than me I have played and I don’t have any pressure to go out and beat.”
Kamath avenged an earlier season loss to Broadbridge.
“They are so evenly matched,” Happel said of Broadbridge and Kamath. “That match can go either way.”
At No. 3 singles, Riley Sweet took fifth palace. He outlasted Janesville Craig’s Alex Currie 6-4, 6-4 in a fifth-place match. He opened the tournament with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Madison La Follette’s Nolan Hegge. In a consolation match, he cruised by Sun Prairie’s Alec Boswell 6-0, 6-0.
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Bradley and Sass placed sixth. The Wildcats’ top duo lost to Madison West’s Joey Kaji and Mason Dean in a first-round match. Bradley and Sass then defeated Madison East’s Orson Brelsford and Mantas Kudzin 6-0, 6-0. In a fifth-place match, Bradley and Sass lost to Madison La Follette’s Conway and Haight in three sets 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.
“I would like to see them be a little more consistent,” Happel said.