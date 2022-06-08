The first time experience at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament left three Verona tennis players wanting more.
Both Verona sophomore Ryder Broadbridge at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Josh Bradley and Riley Sass won a match and reached the Round of 32 at the state tournament on Thursday, June 2, at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Broadbridge knew he would get a shot at state after finishing third at the Division 1 Big Foot sectional. For Bradley and Sass it was a reward and culmination for a season playing against some of the best competition in the state in the Big Eight Conference. That’s how they earned a special qualification for state.
Bradley said winning the first match was a great experience at state because it was the duo’s first appearance.
“I feel like we made it and we wanted to go as far as we could go,” he said.
Bradley and Sass finished the season 12-11.
“When coach told me we were a special qualifier, I was surprised because we didn’t win a match at the subsectional,” Bradley said.
Broadbridge (17-9) defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Bennett Kohlhepp 6-1, 6-0 in a first-round match.
“I think I played very well and that’s why I got the result I got,” Broadbridge said. “I have felt good about the entire season. I have made it to the Round of 32 and that’s pretty big. I think the season has been a success.”
A contingent of Verona Area High School students and parents were on hand to cheer on the Wildcat players.
“It’s exciting to have some of my teammates here playing,” he said. “It takes some of the pressure off not being the only one to make it. I’m thankful for the team being very supportive and coming out and cheering us on.”
Broadbridge wanted to exploit Kohlhepp’s backhand.
“I noticed after the first two games that when he hit his backhand there wasn’t much spin on it and he was slicing his backhand all the time,” he said.
That’s when Broadbridge made an adjustment by attacking to put points away at the net.
“My goal was to win the first match and you never know what can happen after that,” he said.
Broadbridge then lost a second-round match to fourth-seeded Oscar Corwin of Brookfield East 6-2, 6-2. Corwin went on to finish fifth place at state. He lost a quarterfinal match to Middleton freshman Ethan Bo 6-2, 6-1. Corwin then defeated Middleton’s Ian Connell in three sets in a fifth-place match 0-6, 6-0, 13-11.
Bradley and Sass proved they belong in a first-round match, rolling to a win over Bay Port seniors David Fry and Decker Menne 6-2, 6-1. The Wildcat top doubles tandem won the first game and built confidence from there. Bradley and Sass won the first five games of the first set and cruised to the victory.
“It really is a mindset game,” Bradley said of playing a match at state.
Fry and Menne struggled to get their powerful serves in at times in the first set. That set the tone for the match.
“I feel like when they didn’t get their first serves in it definitely got in their heads,” Sass said.
In the second set, Bradley and Sass won the first three games and rolled to the win.
“I just feel great winning that first game,” Sass said. “It’s a big accomplishment because it’s our first time here.”
Both Verona players were aggressive coming to the net.
“It was just an attacking mindset,” Bradley said. “We wanted to execute and we knew what they were trying to do and we wanted to stay on the attack.”
Stevens Point’s Luke Hinchcliffe and Noah Hlivac then defeated Bradley and Sass in a second-round match 6-1, 6-0.
Sass said beating Madison La Follette’s No. 1 doubles team earlier in the season was a big win because the Lancers also qualified for state.
“In the offseason, I worked a lot harder on hitting my serve,” Sass said.