After a photo finish, Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti appealed a decision made after the 1,600-meter relay left the Wildcats on the outside looking in for a trip to state.
A head timing official initially made the decision that an Onalaska runner had out-leaned Verona senior Kyle Krantz for a third-place finish at the Division 1 Baraboo sectional on Thursday, May 26, to clinch a state berth. Only the top three finishers advance to the Division 1 state meet on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, at Veterans Memorial Stadium at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“Automatic timing officials usually never make mistakes,” Pedretti said. “It looked to me that Kyle Krantz out-leaned the anchor for Onalaska.”
Pedretti appealed his case to the head meet official and got approval for them to review video footage of the finish of the race.
“There were a couple of things that got skewed,” Pedretti said. “They thought Onalaska had the No. 3 on their hip and that was us.”
After looking at the video footage to see where each anchor leg’s front arm and legs crossed the finish line, the head official ruled that it was a tie for third place and the relay would be re-run. In the re-run, the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of sophomore Jesse Ward, sophomore Noah Kundert, senior Aidan Manning and Krantz placed third with a time of 3:27.95, just ahead of Onalaska.
“I live streamed it because everyone had left,” Pedretti said. “There weren’t any parents there and didn’t even know we were doing a re-run because it took so long to make a decision. The girls team and parents were home before we finished the relay.”
Verona finished second in the 16-team sectional with 73.5 points, behind champion La Crosse Central (100.5).
Verona junior Milam Harvey cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win a sectional championship in the high jump. The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team of junior Blake Oleson, Kundert, junior Nathan Simon and Manning won the 3,200 relay with a time of 8:07.01.
“He’s made a huge comeback and is running really well,” Pedretti said of Oleson, who battled an injury in cross country. “There are a lot of runners who would have just given up. He battled back and got into position to make our 4x800 relay even better.”
Manning finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:16.21.
Verona freshman Andrew Cassiday won the mixed wheelchair 100 with a personal-record 29.36 seconds and took second in the shot put (9-6.25).
“It’s exciting for Andrew,” Pedretti said. “There are some schools who have never had a para-athlete and this is our third one. It’s definitely something that is becoming a good history of athletes for us.”
Cassiday is coached by former VAHS athlete Luke Rusell.
Verona had several other events that just missed qualifying for state. Sophomore Aidan Nunez-Clark took fourth in the 200 (23.66), 0.30 of a second away from making a trip to state. Nunez-Clark teamed with sophomore Michael Valitchka, senior Joe Remiker and Krantz to take fourth in the 400 relay (43.99), 0.31 of a second away from qualifying for state. Remiker finished fourth in the long jump (21-4.5), 2.6 inches away from earning a state berth. Valitchka took fifth in the triple jump (42.8.5), 1 foot, 4 inches away from earning a trip to state.
“We’ve had the best jumps crew we’ve ever had and we only got one through (Harvey in high jump),” Pedretti said. “That is surprising, but our sectional is loaded. The big disappointments were Joe Remiker, one of the top jumpers in the state not advancing. It was really a competitive field. Sometimes that happens. It’s really tough for a senior who worked as hard as he did and had a good season.”
Madison Memorial senior Anthony Ward, the Big Eight Track and Field Athlete of the Year, finished fourth in the triple jump (43-8.75), and didn’t qualify for state.
“That was a big surprise,” Pedretti said.
State preview
Manning, an Iowa State commit, will run in three events at the WIAA Division 1 state meet this weekend.
“It feels really good to make it in all three events,” Manning said. “I have worked hard for that all season. It’s fun to see it all come together.”
Manning is the No. 2 seed in the 1,600 (4:16.21) behind Middleton senior Griffin Ward (4:15.33).
He said any of the top-five seeded runners could win the 1,600 championship.
“I’m just going to go in and give it my all and see where that gets me,” he said.
“Aidan is probably one of three guys who can win that,” Pedretti said. “It will be the first distance race and everyone will be fresh.”
In the 3,200 relay that Manning will compete in the Wildcats are seeded ninth (8:07.01). The top six finishers will medal. The top seed is Stevens Point (8:01.11). Several other teams are capable of breaking 8-minutes, including Wauwatosa East, Eau Claire Memorial, Hartland Union and Marshfield.
“I feel like there is more upside there,” Pedretti said. “It’s tough to gauge the 4x800 because not all teams run their four fastest guys in the sectional or have to run their hardest.”
Cassiday will compete in the wheelchair 100 and shot put at state. There will be a much larger field at state.
“He’s on the cusp of a medal,” Pedretti said. “It will be a competitive field.”
Going into the state meet, Harvey is in a three-way tie for the third seed in the high jump (6-04).
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team is seeded 13th. The top 10 relay teams in the preliminaries on Friday will make the finals on Saturday.
“There are years where we haven’t been seeded to make the finals and have done it,” Pedretti said. “I want to see us make the finals and we will see what happens.”