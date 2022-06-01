Milam Harvey started high jumping in track and field in eighth grade. While he may have been a late arrival to the sport, he has made a big rise in one year.
At the end of his sophomore season last year, Harvey’s best jump was 5 feet, 8 inches. He has soared past that this year to a season-best 6-4 to win a championship at the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo sectional and a state berth on Thursday, May 26.
At first in middle school, Harvey focused on running the 100-meter dash. It didn’t take long before he made the conversion to the high jump.
“I’ve always been a good natural jumper,” said Harvey, now a junior at Verona.
Harvey had his freshman season wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He now has the 10th-best performance on the program’s all-time high jump list. Jack Herkert, a 2016 graduate, now on the track team at the University of Wisconsin, has the school record (6-10).
Harvey has displayed his versatility. He’s in the program’s top 10 all-time in both the triple jump and long jump. Harvey tied Steve Wundrock (1982) for the ninth-best triple jump (43-4) and he tied Charlie O’Brien (1974) and Ben Sargent (1978) for the 10th-best long jump (21-6) this year.
“I know it’s a lofty goal, but I want to be the best all-time in all the jumps — high jump, long jump and triple jump next year,” Harvey said. “I want to have my name up there for all three.”
Heading into the Division 1 state meet, Harvey is tied for the third seed in the high jump (6-4). Menomonie junior Jayden Williams is the top seed (6-9) and Waukesha South junior Tyran Cook is the second seed (6-8.25). Arrowhead junior Tripp Walsh and Racine Park junior Emmanual Johnson both also cleared 6-4 at the sectional.
“I’ll be satisfied if I at least medal,” Harvey said. “For the state meet, I at least want to get 6-6 and make it my best performance yet.”
There is a chance that Williams or Cook could match or beat the state record of (7-0) set by Milwaukee Juneau’s Jason Smith in 1992.
Most high jumpers today use the Fosbury Flop form to high jump. The technique is highlighted by the final few steps being run in a curve to allow the athlete to lean or turn away from the bar before a one-foot takeoff to get over the bar backwards with raised hips, and then kicking legs over the top. The style is named after former American athlete Dick Fosbury, who brought attention to the technique when he won a gold medal in the high jump after clearing 6-10 in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
“I came into this year jumping a lot better than I ever had,” he said. “It’s more than just technique.”
Harvey said he attributes his improvement in the high jump to physical growth, offseason work and getting bigger and stronger.
Harvey said the one aspect of the high jump he still looks to master is when to apply the Fosbury Flop.
“Sometimes I wait too long and flop too close into the bar,” he said.
Verona coach Joff Pedretti said Harvey is more knowledgeable about the event this season.
“He was like a rookie last year since he didn’t have a track season as a freshman because of COVID,” Pedretti said. “It’s a combination of good coaching and he has had way more confidence. His approach and technique look a lot better.”