Senior Joe Remiker finished first in the triple jump to lead the Verona boys track and field team to a runner-up finish at the 19-team Paul Frank Invitational on Friday, April 29, at Sun Prairie High School.
Also on Friday, Verona sent senior Aidan Manning to the Hale Distance Night in West Allis. Manning placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 30.2 seconds.
The Wildcats won nine events, including sweeping the jumps, during a Big Eight Conference dual against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 26, in Beloit.
Paul Frank Invitational
Remiker won the triple jump with a distance of 44 feet, 1.5 inches. Verona finished with 80 points as a team, just behind host Sun Prairie (83.7) for first place.
Remiker also added a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 21-5.75. Remiker was not the only Verona jumper to find success on Friday.
Junior Harvey Milam earned runner-up honors in the long jump with a leap of 21-6. He also placed third in the high jump with a 6. Senior Tommy Van Handel finished fourth in both the high jump (6) and the long jump (20-10.5).
Andrew Cassiday finished first in the 100-meter wheelchair with a time of 31.34. Junior Ryan Cassiday placed third in the 1,600 with a 4:39.45. In the 110 hurdles, senior Collin Stubitsch clocked in at 16.2 to finish fourth. Senior Brady Strohman took ninth in the event with a 20.13.
Senior Kyle Krantz finished fifth in the 200 dash with a 23.42. Junior Blake Oleson added another fifth-place finish for Verona in the 800, clocking in at 2:08.81. Junior Michael Leiberg placed eighth in the event with a 2:09.25, while fellow junior Nathan Simon was a spot back in ninth with a 2:09.87.
In the 3,200, junior Max Metcalf clocked in at 10:20.66, good for sixth. Senior Javon Presley placed eighth in the 100 dash with a time of 11.44.
The Wildcats’ best relay finish came in the 400, taking second with a 44.32. Verona also placed sixth and eighth in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay, respectively.
Big Eight dual
Remiker finished first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.7. In the 1,600, Isaac Jurgensen placed first with a time of 5:32.
Krantz captured the top spot in the 400 dash with a time of 52 seconds. The 1,600 relay team of Michael Valitchka, Aidan Nunez-Clark, Lucas Strasser and Jesse Ward teamed up for a first-place finish with a time of 3:43.8.
In the field, Noah Bohrer finished first in the long jump with a leap of 16-8. Harvey recorded a distance of 43-4 in the triple jump to win the event. Verona swept the jumps as Van Handel won the high jump with a height of 5-10.
Andres Garrido took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 41-10. West Briquelet finished first in the discus with a 115-4.