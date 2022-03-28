The Verona boys track and field team got 30 points from its jumpers to help power a fourth-place finish at the Ripon College Showcase Meet on Saturday, March 26, in Ripon.
Verona collected 69 points to take fourth in the large school division. Stevens Point finished first with 98 points. Mukwonago (79) and Arrowhead (78) placed second and third, respectively.
The Wildcats got a first-place finish from senior Joe Remiker in the triple jump. Remiker recorded the winning distance of 42 feet, 10.5 inches.
In the high jump, Verona collected the second and third placements. Junior Harvey Milam earned runner-up honors with a 6-2, while senior Tommy Van Handel placed third also with a 6-2.
Milam added another runner-up finish in the long jump with a 20-3. Remiker finished fifth in the event with a 20-2.
Senior Aidan Manning finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 5.94 seconds. In the 1,600 meter run, junior Ryan Cassidy placed eighth with a 4:47.36. Andrew Cassiday won the 60 wheelchair dash (22.08) and the wheelchair shot put (8-5.75).