Verona senior Kyle Krantz won two individual sprint events to help the Wildcat boys track team race by Madison East on Tuesday, April 12, at Verona Area High School.
Krantz won the 100-meter dash in 11.87 seconds and the 200 in 23.39 seconds in a Big Eight Conference dual meet where the Wildcats knocked off the Purgolders 83-47. Verona won 12 events and swept the top three spots in both long distance events - the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Verona senior Aidan Manning, an Iowa State commit, won the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 33.5 seconds. Kendall Riddle took second in the 1,600 (5:00.5).
In the 3,200, junior Ryan Cassiday finished first with a time of 10:06.46. Junior teammate Max Metcalf placed second (10:41.96).
The Wildcats also won both hurdling events. Verona’s Collin Stubitsch took first in the 100 high hurdles (16.69) and senior Jonah Anderson won the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.94). Senior Javon Presley teamed with Krantz, senior Joe Remiker and sophomore Michael Valitchka to win the 400 relay (45.13).
Noah Kundert took first in the 800 (2:05.40). Chace Bredeson finished first in the 400 (40.48). Bredeson teamed with Jesse Ward, Lucas Strasser and Kundert to win the 1,600 relay (3:46.23).
The Wildcats won two field events. Junior Milam Harvey finished first in the long jump (20 feet, 9 inches) and senior Tommy Van Handel won the triple jump (38-2 ¼). Valitchka placed second in the triple jump (36-3 ½).