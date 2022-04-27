The Verona boys track and field team won nine events, including sweeping the jumps, during a Big Eight Conference dual against Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, April 26, in Beloit.
Joe Remiker finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.7 seconds. In the 1,600, Isaac Jurgensen placed first with a time of 5 minutes, 32 seconds.
Kyle Krantz captured the top spot in the 400 dash with a time of 52 seconds. The 1,600 relay team of Michael Valitchka, Aidan Nunez-Clark, Lucas Strasser and Jesse Ward teamed up for a first-place finish with a time of 3:43.8.
In the field, Noah Bohrer finished first in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 8 inches. Milam Harvey recorded a distance of 43-4 in the triple jump to win the event. Verona swept the jumps as Tommy Van Handel won the high jump with a height of 5-10.
Andres Garrido took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 41-10. West Briquelet finished first in the discus with a 115-4.