Fans wave their phones after the lights went out at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. The meet was postponed multiple times and concluded early Saturday morning.
Success in long-distance events has become a bit contagious for Verona.
For the third straight season, the Verona boys track and field team podiumed a runner in the 1,600-meter run. This year it was Blake Oleson as the senior paced the Wildcats at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Nathan Simon (right) runs with a slight lead at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Blake Oleson (left) runs in the 3,200 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Ryan Cassiday grimaces during the 3,200 relay at the WiAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Noah Kundert gets the baton in the 3,200 relay at the WiAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Milam Harvey competes in the triple jump at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Alex Klimm (second to left) looks to chase down a runner in the 400 dash prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Michael Leiberg runs in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Noah Kundert hands off in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Jesse Ward runs in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Milam Harvey competes in the high jump at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Milam Harvey clears 6-02 on his final attempt at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Blake Oleson nears the finish line in podium position in the 1,600 at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Blake Oleson reacts to taking sixth in the 1,600 at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Oleson placed sixth in the 1,600 on Saturday to earn his first-ever individual state medal.
“It’s special,” Oleson said. “It just goes to show all the hard work I put in these past four or five years have really paid off.”
In the 3,200 relay on Friday, Oleson teamed with seniors Nathan Simon and Ryan Cassiday, along with junior Noah Kundert to finish fifth to find the state podium.
The Wildcats had lots of long distance running success this sports season – dating back to when Oleson and Simon qualified for the Division 1 state cross country meet in the fall. The Wildcats were just three points short of qualifying for state as a team in cross country.
Oleson attributed the school’s long-distance success to upperclassmen setting good examples – specifically 2022 graduate and current Iowa State runner Aidan Manning.
“They showed us that putting in hard work and being very consistent – it pays off in the long run,” Oleson said. “You just have to keep your head down and keep working. We have a bunch of young guys that are seeing that.”
The 3,200 relay kicked off the track portion of the state meet on Friday. Verona’s team clocked in at 7 minutes, 54.97 seconds to finish fifth. The group’s time was the second-fastest in program history. Stevens Point ran away with the title with a time of 7:46.64.
Oleson put Verona in a podium spot with a 1:58.94 to start the race. Simon vaulted Verona into third place with a 1:57.72. Cassiday kept the Wildcats in podium position with a 2:02.09 and Kundert anchored the relay with a 1:56.24.
“That was amazing, mostly because I was able to do it with the guys I’ve been working with not just since the beginning of track season, not just since cross country, but really for the past four years we’ve been working toward this,” Oleson said. “It was pretty special.”
Right after the race, the meet was delayed for over two hours.
Division 1 competition on Friday was originally scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., but lightning delayed the start of the meet two hours. After roughly 30 minutes of competition, there was another two-hour lightning delay. The meet resumed at approximately 9:30 p.m. and concluded after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Verona qualified for state in the 3,200 relay last season. Even with Manning – who podiumed in the 1,600 in both 2022 and 2021 – the Wildcats clocked in at 8:10.47 to take 12th at last season’s state meet. Verona’s 2023 state time of 7:46.64 in the 3,200 relay was over a 15-second improvement from last season’s.
Oleson noted the addition of Simon and the improvement of Kundert as reasons for the improvement. Oleson also added he was healthier this season – which helped him in the 1,600 as he clocked in at 4:18.53 to take sixth.
“I think it played into my cards really well,” Oleson said. “We went out a little slower than I would have liked – I was hoping to get that school record today (4:15.8) – but we opened a 67 (seconds) in the first lap. Once that happened I kind of knew it was either I drop the hammer and take the lead or play it cool, play it safe and go for a medal.”
It was a PR for Oleson who earned his first-ever individual state medal with the finish. Oleson beat out Homestead senior Owen Bosley (4:20.18) – who ran away with the 3,200 state title in the 3,200 in the wee hours Saturday morning with a time of 8:55.96. – for the final podium spot.
“I knew he was going to be tired so I had to buckle down and go,” Oleson said. “Just had to muscle my way through.”
Harvey nearly repeats podium finish
After a fifth-place podium finish in the high jump last season, senior Milam Harvey fell just short of a repeat podium finish this year. Harvey went 6 feet, 4 inches to finish seventh. He was nearly knocked out during the round of 6-2.
Harvey failed on his first two attempts at 6-2, but cleared the bar on his third and final attempt. He went on to hit 6-4 on his first attempt. Only five jumpers hit 6-6. Racine Park senior Emmanuel Johnson cleared 7-1 to win, setting a new state record in the process.
Harvey added a 22nd-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 41-08.25.
Klimm nearly makes 400 finals
The Wildcats also had the 1,600 relay team compete in preliminary action early Saturday morning during the first session. The group of junior Michael Leiberg, junior Jesse Ward, senior Alex Klimm and Kundert clocked in at 3:29.72. That time was good for 17th. The top 10 teams advanced to finals.
Klimm just missed out on the 400 finals when he finished 11th with a time of 50.45. The 10th-place time was 50.39.
In the mixed shot put wheelchair, Verona’s Andrew Cassiday went 9-11.5. He also placed 10th in the 100 wheelchair dash with a time of 25.45.
Verona placed 29th with nine points. Arrowhead and Stevens Point shared the boys state team title with 47 points each.
