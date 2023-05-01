Milam Harvey’s pair of first-place finishes helped the Verona boys track and field team capture the Paul Frank Invitational title on Friday, April 28, at Sun Prairie East High School.
The Wildcats won the invite with 102 points, beating out host Sun Prairie East’s 79 points.
“In the end, our combined team total was enough to win the Paul Frank Invite over some very impressive competition,” Verona head coach Joff Pedretti said. “The team is looking really strong and has depth in many areas and I'm pleased how everyone is coming together.”
Harvey won both the high jump and the triple jump. In the high jump, Harvey leaped to 6 feet, 2 inches to win. Harvey finished with a distance of 44-5 to win the triple jump. Junior Noah Kundert added another top finish for Verona when he won the 800-meter run in a time of 1 minute, 57.81 seconds.
Sophomore Andrew Cassiday won both the wheelchair shot put (10-0) as well as the 100 wheelchair dash (27.68).
Verona had four runner-up finishes – junior Aimon Van Houten in the 1,600 (4:37.67), senior Nathan Simon in the 3,200 (9:40.66), senior Jacob Anderson in the 300 hurdles (42.89) and the Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team (3:33.31). That relay consisted of Aidan Nunez-Clark, Jesse Ward, Micah Kundert and Alex Klimm.
Anderson and Klimm added third-place finishes – Klimm in the 400 dash with a time of 51.75 and Anderson in the 110 hurdles with a 16.17. Junior Michael Leiberg finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.48. In the 3,200, senior Ryan Cassiday placed fourth with a time of 9:46.12. Junior Jacob Bindl added another fourth-place finish in the discus with a toss of 123-4.
Senior Max Metcalf finished fifth in the 3,200. Junior Wes Briquelet took sixth in the shot put with a 47-2. Eighth-place finishes for Verona included senior Amir Ogunmola in the 100 dash (11.69), junior Ethan Reekie in the 300 hurdles (45.12), sophomore Sean Iwuagwu in the triple jump (40-1) and senior Matthew Perkins in the discus (120-02).
Big Eight Tri
The Wildcats won 12 events to win a Big Eight Conference Tri meet against Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona High School.
Verona finished first with 79 points, while Craig took second with 33 points. Sun Prairie West collected 13 points.
Anderson won the 110 hurdles (16.27) and the 300 hurdles (42.27). Ogunmola sprinted to the top time in the 100 dash with an 11.55. In the 200 dash, Klimm clocked in at 23.1 to win the event.
Ward won the 400 with a time of 53.8. Noah Kundert was the winner in the 800 with a 1:58.33. Metcalf (4:42.21) and Van Houten (10:29.23) captured victories in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.
In the 1,600 relay, the team of Blake Oleson, Simon, Noah Kundert and Micah Kundert finished first with a time of 3:33.78. The Wildcats won three field events – Harvey in the long jump (20-8.5), Briquelet in the shot put (46-2) and Brennan Sullivan in the pole vault (9-0).