No one would blame Verona senior Milam Harvey if he wanted to ice his legs after all the jumping he did at the Big Eight Conference Championships on Friday, May 12, at Breitbach Stadium in Middleton.
Harvey pulled off the triple crown for jumping, winning conference championships in the triple jump, high jump and long jump. After sweeping all three of the jump events, he helped the Verona boys track and field team to the Big Eight Conference championship as the Wildcats racked up 128 points. Host Middleton took second with 97 points over Madison Memorial’s 82.5. It marks the first conference title for Verona since 2011.
Harvey won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8.5 inches. He took the title in the triple jump with a 43-10 and went 6-2 in the high jump to finish first.
Verona had 22 individual medalists and crowned three champions on the day – Harvey, senior Blake Oleson and junior Wesley Briquelet.
Oleson became the first conference champion in the 1,600-meter run in the history of the program. He’s just the second runner ever to win a distance event conference title. He joins Aidan Manning – an Iowa State track and cross country runner – who won the 800 last year.
“It’s pretty exciting considering all of the great guys we have had,” said Oleson, an Illinois State commit. “It’s my first conference title. It’s really special. Today, my goal was to just win. A faster time on the clock would have been nice. It was just about seven seconds off my PR.”
Oleson said he planned to sit back the first 400 meters and gauge the pace of the race.
“About 900 meters in I decided to go,” he said. “I decided to take it easier on the first two laps because I had to do the 800 and 4x400 later too.”
Oleson ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 28.10 seconds. He added a runner-up finish in the 800 with a time of 1:59.44. Briquelet had a throw of 52-2.5 to capture the shot put title. It marks the seventh best throw in the history of the program.
Andrew Cassiday won titles in the wheelchair 100 dash (25.28) and the wheelchair shot put (10-5.25).
Verona racked up the third-place finishes with five of them – senior Jacob Anderson in the 110 hurdles (15.84), freshman Micah Kundert in the 1,600 (4:36.34) and senior Alex Klimm in the 400 dash (51.33). The Wildcats took third in a pair of relays – the 400 relay team of Aidan Nunez-Clark, Michael Schleeper, Amir Ogunmola and Lucas Strasser (44.55) and the 1,600 relay team of Jesse Ward, Noah Kundert, Oleson and Klimm (3:31.88).
Senior Nathan Simon finished fourth in the 3,200 with a 9:43.89. Senior Matthew Perkins added another fourth-place finish in the discus with a 128-10. Juniors Reece Renkens and Aidyn Chatman both cleared a lifetime-best 5-10 to medal in the high jump. Renkens took fifth in the high jump and Chatman placed eighth. Junior Jacob Bindl was fifth (127-9) in the discus.
Verona senior Ben Mueller placed seventh in the triple jump (41-5).
Dominic Tune cleared 10-6 to take eighth in the pole vault.