The Verona boys track and field team punched tickets to sectionals in 11 different events as the Wildcats claimed a regional championship at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Monday, May 23, at DeForest High School.
Verona racked up 128.5 points, just clear of second-place Middleton (111).
Top-four finishers from the DeForest regional advance to a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Thursday, May 26, at Baraboo High School. The top-three finishers from sectionals advance to the Division 1 state meet.
The Wildcats’ first-place finish was powered by a total of three regional titles.
Senior Aidan Manning won the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4 minutes, 31.34 seconds, while junior Milam Harvey soared to first in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet. Verona also captured a gold in a relay, as the 3,200 team of Blake Oleson, Michael Leiberg, Nathan Simon and Noah Kundert clocked in with the winning time of 8:21.14.
Verona had a pair of runner-up finishes on Monday: Aidan Nunez-Clark in the 200 dash (24.06) and Joe Remiker in the long jump (21-3.5).
The Wildcats racked up five third-place finishes.
Michael Valitchka took third in the triple jump with a distance of 42-7, while Lucas Strasser had the same placement in the 200 dash with a time of 24.32. Verona also had three relays take third.
The 800 team of Javon Presley, Jesse Ward, Valitchka and Kyle Krantz finished third after clocking in at 1:33.21. In the 400 relay, Nunez-Clark, Krantz, Valitchka and Presley teamed up for a third-place finish with a 44.67. The 1,600 relay team of Ward, Kundert, Manning and Krantz also took third with a time of 3:29.15.
Fourth-place finishes for the Wildcats included Oleson in the 800 (2:04.31), Tommy Van Handel in both the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-10.75), as well as Ryan Mancilla in the discus (125-6).