The Verona boys track and field team earned runner-up honors at the Spartan Invitational on Friday, May 5, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
Verona placed third at the Wild-Card Invitational on Tuesday, May 2, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Spartan Invitational
Stevens Point ran away with first place with 177 points. Verona finished second with 98 points and Neenah took third with 82 points.
The Wildcats won the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 8 minutes, 12.73 seconds. Senior Milam Harvey finished with a height of 6 feet, 4 inches to take the top spot in the high jump. Sophomore Andrew Cassiday won both the wheelchair shot put (10-04) and the 100 wheelchair dash (27.91).
Harvey added a second-place finish in the long jump with a 21-06.5. Senior Blake Oleson clocked in at 4:21.22 in the 1,600 to place second. In the 110 hurdles, senior Jacob Anderson placed second with a time of 16.15. In the field, junior Wes Briquelet went 50-01.25 in the shot put to take second.
Individual third-place finishes for Verona included senior Ryan Cassiday in the 800 (2:03.22) and junior Jacob Bindl in the discus (132-10).
Wild-Card Invitational
The host Cardinals won the four-team Big Eight meet with 95.5 points. Middleton earned runner-up honors with 92 points. Verona (48) and Sun Prairie West (34) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Andrew Cassiday won both the 100-meter wheelchair dash (36.42) and the wheelchair shot put (9-6). The Wildcats’ other top finish came from Bindl in the discus with a throw of 130-5.
Sophomore Ethan Tebear took second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:13.44 seconds. In the 3,200, junior Cole Bremmer clocked in at 10:54.9 to place second. In the field, junior Reece Renkens leaped to 5-6 to add another runner-up finish for the Wildcats.
Verona placed second in both the 3,200 relay (9:48.01) and the 400 relay (46.5).
The Wildcats placed third three times – freshman Silas Mihans in the 1,600 (5:16.52), sophomore Owen Welty in the 3,200 (11:25.8) and Briquelet in the shot put (44-11).