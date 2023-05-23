The Verona boys track and field team won six events and edged out Big Eight rival Middleton to win a WIAA Division 1 regional championship on Monday, May 22, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcats scored 116 points, just beating out Middleton’s 112.5. Madison Memorial (105) and Waunakee (104.5) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Verona qualified for sectionals in 14 events. The top four finishes at regionals move on to sectionals. The Wildcats will compete at their Division 1 sectional on Thursday, May 25, at Sauk Prairie High School.
Senior Milam Harvey won both the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (43-5.5). Senior Blake Oleson added another title in the 1,600-meter run, clocking in at 4 minutes, 32.98 seconds. Sophomore Andrew Cassiday took home regional titles in both the wheelchair shot put (10-03.25) and the wheelchair 100 dash (26.31). In the 3,200 relay, senior Ryan Cassiday, junior Michael Leiberg, freshman Micah Kundert and senior Nathan Simon won with a time of 8:07.80.
The Wildcats earned four runner-up finishes – including a pair of them in the field. Junior Wes Briquelet took second in the shot put with a throw of 49-01. In the discus, senior Matthew Perkins went 133-05 to take second.
Seniors Jacob Anderson and Alex Klimm placed second in the 110 hurdles and 400 dash, respectively. Anderson clocked in at 16.25, while Klimm crossed the finish line at 50.68.
Anderson also qualified for sectionals in the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.25, good for third. Kundert clocked in at 2:00.44 in the 800, good for third.
The Wildcats also had a pair of relays take third to advance out of regionals – the 400 relay team of junior Aidan Nunez-Clark, senior Michael Schleeper, senior Amir Ogunmola and junior Lucas Strasser. That group clocked in at 43.8. In the 1,600 relay, Leiberg teamed with junior Noah Kundert, Oleson and Klimm to finish at 3:30.41.