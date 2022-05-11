The Verona boys track team won five events to finish third place at the Spartan Invitational on Friday, May 6, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
Junior Milam Harvey won the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. Verona senior Aidan Manning won the 1,600-meter run with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 19.69 seconds.
Verona racked up 114 points, 14 points behind runner-up Madison Memorial. Stevens Point captured the team title with 164 points.
Sophomore Noah Kundert finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:58.55, which broke Manning’s sophomore record in the event.
Senior Joe Remiker won the triple jump with a leap of 42-11. He took second in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 16.57 seconds, third in the long jump (20-9.50). Milam added a third-place finish in the triple jump (42-4).
Andrew Cassiday took first in the 100-meter wheelchair (30.63) and in the shot put wheelchair (9-8.5).
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay took second in the 3,200 relay (8:16.94), 800 relay (1:33.89) and 1,600 relay (3:32.26).
Senior Kyle Krantz finished fourth in the 400 (52.31). In the 400 relay, Verona placed third (45.23). Max Metcalf added a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:50.30. Senior Andres Garrido took fourth in the shot put (43-8.25).
Verona also hosted a double dual against Middleton and Sun Prairie on Wednesday, May 4, but results were not available at press time.