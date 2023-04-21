The Verona boys track and field team won 12 events during a 95-46 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison West on Tuesday, April 18, at Mansfield Stadium.
Blake Oleson won the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 59.1 seconds. The time is good for the 15th fastest 800 in program history.
Jacob Anderson swept hurdles action by winning the 110 hurdles (16.2) and the 300 hurdles (43.5). Alex Klimm sprinted to the top spot in the 100 dash with a time of 11.21. In the 200 dash, Michael Schleeper finished first in 23.7 seconds.
Micah Kundert clocked in at 4:39.5 to win the 1,600. The Wildcats also won a pair of relays – the 800 relay and the 1,600 relay. In the 800, Oleson, Klimm, Jake Willkom and Lucas Strasser teamed up for the top time of 1:35.3. It was Willkom, Oleson, Klimm and Nathan Simon winning the 1,600 with a 3:34.9.
The Wildcats won four field events.
Reece Renkens finished first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches. Wes Briquelet took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 45-6. Jacob Bindl won the discus with a 128-1, while Dominic Tune placed first in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.