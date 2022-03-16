The Verona boys track and field team returns two state medalists after finishing fourth at the Division 1 state meet last season.
Senior Aidan Manning finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run, good for fourth and a spot on the podium. Manning added a 12th-place finish in the 3,200 meter run.
“He brings a high level of work-ethic, motivation and leadership,” boys head coach Joff Pedretti said.
The Wildcats also bring back sophomore Michael Valichka, who was part of Verona’s medal-winning 400 relay team that placed sixth at state.
Verona graduated the three other members of the 400 relay team, which includes standout Jackson Acker, who won state championships last season in the shot put and the discus.
“Michael Valitchka is a returning state medalist on the 4x100 relay,” Pedretti said. “Even though the other three have graduated, we feel that his experience, talent, work-ethic and coachability will help get a new group of four back to state this year.”
Other returning letterwinners include Joe Remiker, Kendall Riddle, Ryan Ochowski, Collin Stubitsch, Tommy Van Handel, Ryan Cassiday, Milam Harvey, Max Metcalf, Amir Ogunmola, Blake Oleson, Nathan Simon, Ethan Dalhoff, Noah Kundert and Amir Trabelsi.
“The expectation is to learn how to be a team again,” Pedretti said. “The 2020 season was taken away due to the pandemic and 2021 was substantially reduced in length as well as team size. This year's freshman never had the opportunity to do track and field in middle school. This year's seniors haven't had a normal season since freshman year.”
Pedretti said he expects Remiker could have a breakout season for the Wildcats.
“Joe Remiker made an amazing comeback last season after breaking his leg just weeks before the season began and has worked incredibly hard in the offseason,” Pedretti said.
Pedretti said there are a lot of athletes that could surprise this season, including senior Kyle Krantz. Krantz is in his first season with the track team, but was a first-team conference selection playing football in the fall and a standout guard for the boys basketball team in the winter.
“I'd keep an eye out for Kyle Krantz — he is off to a great start to the season and is very determined to be successful,” Pedretti said.
There was no Big Eight championship last season, but Pedretti said he expects Middleton and Sun Prairie will be tough teams in the conference. The Wildcats kick off their season with an invitational on Saturday, March 19, at University of Dubuque.