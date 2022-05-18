Verona senior Aidan Manning wasn’t deterred when a lightning delay suspended the second half of the Big Eight Conference meet on Friday, May 13, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
Manning, an Iowa State commit, and the Wildcats had to work overtime, but he won a conference championship in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 58.29 seconds on Saturday, May 14, in Janesville. Sophomore teammate Noah Kundert finished third (1:59.36).
“You definitely have to work for a conference championship in our conference because everyone is so talented and there were so many sub 2-minute (times),” Manning said of the 800 on Saturday. “Every race I go into, I want to win it. It was the same mentality.”
Manning said he wanted to settle into the 800 on the first lap.
“At the start of the second lap there was a really big surge,” he said. “For the final 100 meters, it was an all-out sprint and I wanted to outkick everyone.”
He outkicked Madison Memorial senior Jake Zarov to the finish line and clipped him by 0.10 of a second.
Manning said seeing Kundert take third was rewarding.
“Our mentality at Verona is to work hard and perform to our best,” he said. “We just want to carry this through next week into regionals and qualify as many people as we can for the sectional.”
Verona coach Joff Pedretti said Kundert at first was a sprinter that started training at long distance.
“He (Kundert) was willing to bump up to a tougher race,” Pedretti said. “We knew Aidan was a contender to win it. Two weeks ago, we found out that Kundert would be a contender to win it (800) too.”
The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Jesse Ward, Kundert, Manning and senior Kyle Krantz won with a time of 3:28.05.
“That was a huge upset,” Pedretti said. “They were seeded fourth.”
The Wildcats had three of the top five in both the triple jump and 110 high hurdles. Verona finished second in the conference meet with 127 points, 18 points behind champion Sun Prairie. The only time the Wildcats won a Big Eight title came in Janesville in 2011. The top three finishers in each event earned all-conference.
“It’s a little bittersweet,” Pedretti said. “We needed everything to go perfect. We just didn’t have enough to make it happen and lost to the largest school in the state. I’m really happy with how the guys competed hard.”
Freshman Andrew Cassiday won the wheelchair 100 (34.24) and the wheelchair shot put (11-8). With that performance, Cassiday broke the freshman wheelchair shot put record.
Manning also took second in the 1,600 (4:23.67), 1.5 seconds behind champion Griffin Ward of Middleton. Verona scored 17 points in the triple jump. Senior Joe Remiker took second in the triple jump with a jump of 44 feet, 3 inches, the Wildcats’ highest scoring event with 17 points. Remiker took second in the long jump (20-11) and placed third in the 110 high hurdles (16.08).
“It feels really good to be able to go 44-feet in the prelims and solidify a really good jump and go perform in a different event,” Remiker said.
Remiker just started competing in the hurdles a few weeks ago. He used just one jump in the finals of the triple jump because he had to check out to compete in the 110 hurdles.
“It gassed me out,” he said. “I just really needed a break so I could focus on the long jump. Since I’m in four events, I wasn’t expecting to get huge PRs, but I was expecting to get top three in all of my events. I just wanted to score the points and win the conference championship.”
Junior Milam Harvey took second in the high jump after clearing 6-3 and finished fourth in the triple jump 42-5). Sophomore Michael Valitchka placed fifth in the triple jump (42-1).
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team of Blake Oleson, Ryan Cassiday, Nathan Simon and Kundert took second (8:26.62), six seconds away from champion Madison West.
Senior Tommy Van Handel finished fourth in the long jump (20-7). Krantz took third in the 200 (23.30).
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Remiker, Krantz, senior Javon Presley and Valitchka finished fourth (44.70). Ward teamed with Aidan Nunez-Clark, Lucas Strasser and Valitchka to take sixth in the 800 relay (1:34.25).
The other top finishers for the Wildcats in the 110 hurdles were senior Brady Strohman, fourth (16.99) and junior Jacob Anderson, fifth (17.11). Anderson also placed fifth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (43.34).
“He (Anderson) was seeded 10th in the 300 hurdles and crushed it with a big PR,” Pedretti said.
Verona junior Matthew Perkins took sixth in the discus (123-2) and sophomore Welsey Briquelet placed seventh (120-2).
“It’s really tough to medal in the throws as a sophomore,” Pedretti said. “Those guys really stepped up.”
Presley placed seventh in the 100 (11.62) and seventh in the 200 (24.19). Freshman Aidyn Chatman took seventh in the high jump (5-6).
Verona will now gear up for the WIAA Division 1 DeForest regional on Monday, May 23, at DeForest High School.