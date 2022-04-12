After just one outdoor track meet, the Verona boys track team already has a state champion this season.
Verona senior Aidan Manning won a state title in the 1,600-meter run in the Wisconsin Track and Field Indoor state meet on Saturday, April 9, at the DLK Kachel Fieldhouse at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Manning ran the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.27 seconds, .02 of a second ahead of Port Washington senior Mason Raasch.
Manning entered the state meet with a goal of running a lifetime-best time and winning a state title.
“It’s a stepping stone for the outdoor season,” Manning said. “It’s nice to get one of those boxes checked.”
Going into the final 400-meters, Manning led Raasch by about one second. Raasch closed strong and nearly pulled off a comeback.
“Going into it, I definitely wanted to win it and lead wire to wire and I did that.,” Manning said. “That was good to be able to make that happen. I was a little concerned when he was on my hip the last 25 meters and I just had to respond.”
Verona had four individuals bring home seven top-seven finishes. Verona finished third with 30.5 points out of 113 teams. Kimberly captured the state team title with 51 points and Arrowhead was the runner-up (40). Joe Remiker finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 45-3 ½ and he added a third-place finish in the long jump (22-0 ½). Remiker is now third on the all-time list in the triple jump in school history.
“I was hoping for a big PR,” Remiker said. “It was a big meet and I wanted to show up and medal. I was expecting a 44-feet. That (45-3 ½) was a big surprise.”
Remiker was the only athlete to compete in the finals of both the triple jump and long jump. He had to run back and forth between making jumps in each.
“I thought it was really exciting to be the only one in the finals of both the long jump and triple jump in a big field like that,” he said.
Remiker said his goals are now to break the school record of 45-11 ½ in the triple jump, and qualify for the national track meet in both the triple jump and long jump.
Senior Tommy Van Handel took sixth in the long jump (21-4 ¾) and tied Bryce Wallace of Kenosha Indian Trail, Sam Malliet of Shoreland Lutheran and Ian Klein of New Berlin West for sixth place in the high jump (6-0). Van Handel also made the all-time list in the long jump with his performance at state.
Senior Javon Presley took seventh in the 60 dash (7.24 seconds).
“It just shows how hard Joe, Javon and Tommy have been working,” Manning said. “I’m really proud of those guys too. They definitely earned it.”
In the Big Eight Conference opener and the first outdoor meet of the season, Verona knocked off Madison La Follette 78-54, on Tuesday, April 5, at Verona Area High School.
Verona 78, Madison La Follette 54
The Wildcats won 10 events en route to rolling to a victory over the Lancers in the Big Eight Conference opener on April 5, in Verona.
Verona displayed its dominance in the long jump, sweeping the top four spots. Van Handel won the long jump (20-6) and took first in the high jump (5-10). Remiker finished first in the triple jump (41-1 ¼). The other field event wins came from Wes Briquelet in the discus (104-0).
Sophomore Michael Valitchka took second in the long jump (20-5 ½) and Harvey Milam placed second in the high jump (5-8).
Presley teamed with senior Kyle Krantz, Remiker and Valitchka to win the 400 relay with a time of 44.1 seconds. Kratnz also won the 200 (23.3).
Senior Ryan Cassiday won the 1,600 (4:44) and his brother Andrew Cassiday finished first in the 60-meter wheelchair race. Sophomore Brady Strohman won the 110 high hurdles (17.4).