Senior Milam Harvey is one example of how hard work has paid dividends for Verona boys track and field athletes.
After having his freshman track and field season wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvey made a big leap and finished fifth place in the high jump after clearing 6 feet, 4 inches at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. He’s one of several returning letterwinners with lofty goals to reach the school record board and the state meet again.
Harvey displayed his versatility last season. He’s in the program’s top 10 all-time in both the triple jump and long jump. Harvey tied Steve Wundrock (1982) for the ninth-best triple jump (43-4) and he tied Charlie O’Brien (1974) and Ben Sargent (1978) for the 10th-best long jump (21-6) last year.
“I know it’s a lofty goal, but I want to be the best all-time in all the jumps — high jump, long jump and triple jump next year,” Harvey said late last season before the state meet. “I want to have my name up there for all three.”
Verona is coming off a season in which they finished second in the Big Eight Conference meet, 18 points behind champion Sun Prairie.
Aidan Manning – who is now running track and field at Iowa State – finished third in the 1,600 at the state meet last year. The Wildcats still have a stable of runners that will carry on the tradition of long distance success. The Wildcats have three-fourths of their 3,200 relay team – senior Blake Oleson, junior Noah Kundert and senior Nathan Simon – set to return. The group took 12th (8 minutes, 10.47 seconds) at state last year.
Oleson is one of the Wildcats’ top long distance runners. He finished 13th at the state cross country meet last fall. Simon also will be one of the top long distance runners and he took 52nd at state in cross country.
Sophomore Andrew Cassiday was a state qualifier in the wheelchair 100 and shot put last year. Cassiday won conference titles in the wheelchair 100 and wheelchair shot put (11-8).
The Wildcats scored 17 points in the triple jump at the conference meet last year. Harvey took second in the high jump and finished fourth in the triple jump (42-5). Junior Michael Valitchka – who is recovering from an ACL tear from the football season – took fifth in the triple jump (42-1) at the conference meet.
The Wildcats are set to return every member of their 3,200 relay team – Oleson, Ryan Cassiday, Simon and Kundert. That group took second (8:26.62) in the conference meet last season, eight seconds away from champion Madison West.
The top sprinters for Verona are expected to be junior Aidan Nunez-Clark and Valitchka. Nunez-Clark took fourth in the 200 in the sectional, 0.30 of a second away from qualifying for state.
Senior Jacob Anderson will be a key contributor in the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles. Anderson took fifth in the 110 high hurdles (17.11) and placed fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.34) at the conference meet last season.
Senior Matthew Perkins and junior Wesley Briquelet anchored the Wildcats in the shot put and discus last season.