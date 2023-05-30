The Verona boys 3,200-meter relay team proved they will be a medal contender after running the fourth-fastest time in school history to qualify for state based on their performance at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Thursday, May 25, at Sauk Prairie High School in Prairie du Sac.
The Wildcats’ 3,200-meter relay team of senior Nathan Simon, freshman Micah Kundert, junior Noah Kundert and senior Ryan Cassiday won a sectional title with a time of 8 minutes, 2.56 seconds, 0.40 of a second ahead of Middleton.
“It felt pretty incredible to see them run that fast,” Verona boys track coach Joff Pedretti said. “We held Blake Oleson out so he could focus on the 1,600 and he is one of our fastest guys and we still ran the fourth-fastest relay time in school history.”
The Wildcats will send four individuals to state in six events and two relays.
Oleson won the sectional title in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:18.94. It marks the second-fastest time in school history.
“I definitely felt him,” Oleson said of finishing 1.3 seconds ahead of Onalaska junior Blake Burnstad. “He’s also a great runner. He’s more a 400 and 800 doing the mile and I’m more of a 1,600 and 3,200 guy. I just knew I had to turn up the pace that last 800. I was picking up my knees so I could go faster.”
It marks the first time Oleson – an Illinois State commit – has qualified for state in track in an individual event.
“It means a lot to win conference, regionals and sectionals,” he said of the 1,600. “It means a lot after the last cross country season and not being able to run to my full potential.”
Verona sophomore Andrew Cassiday won sectional championships in the mixed wheelchair 100 (25.77) and the mixed wheelchair shot put (11 feet, 1.75 inches).
Verona senior Milam Harvey – who will compete in track at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh next spring – will make a return to state. Harvey finished second place in the triple jump (44-1) and third place in the high jump (6-0).
“I knew after that 44-0 I would be able to qualify,” Harvey said of the triple jump. “There was only really two other jumpers up there with me.”
Harvey hit his best leap in the triple jump on his second jump in the preliminaries.
He said the jump took some of the pressure off.
Harvey will be making his second straight trip to state in the high jump.
“It feels good having two events,” he said of state. “More pressure. I think I will perform when it comes time.”
Harvey didn’t focus on trying to set a PR or lifetime-best mark. He said he had two events at the sectional he wanted to do just enough to qualify for state.
Senior Alex Klimm took second in the 400 (50.35), the seventh-fastest in school history.
“Alex keeps getting better with each race, in part because he is so new to the sport he is still figuring out the best way to run that race,” Pedretti said.
In the 1,600 relay, junior Michael Leiberg, Noah Kundert, Oleson and Klimm finished third (3:27.79).
Verona had several other events where they were one spot away from earning a state berth. Senior Jacob Anderson took fourth in the 300 hurdles (40.80), 0.32 of a second away from qualifying for state and the seventh-fastest time in school history. Anderson placed fourth in the 110 high hurdles (15.69), the 14th-best time in school history.
“Jacob Anderson had the meet of his life to try to get a (state) spot,” Pedretti said. “He ran two personal bests. Unfortunately, the competition was just tougher this year than normal and that just wasn’t enough.”
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of junior Aidan Nunez-Clark, senior Michael Schleeper, senior Amir Ogunmola and junior Lucas Strasser placed fourth (43.88), 0.10 of a second away from Onalaska for the final state-qualifying spot. Junior Wes Briquelet finished fourth in the shot put (51-4.25), 4.25 inches away from the final state-qualifying spot.
“It was tough to see us fall short in those events, mainly because each of these individuals and the individuals that make up those relays have worked so hard this season,” Pedretti said. “It's tough when you see a great group fall just short of achieving a state championship spot, especially when they are a great group.”
State preview
The Wildcats’ 3,200 relay team will enter the WIAA Division 1 state meet as the eighth seed at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
While it may not be Verona’s highest seed at state, if every Wildcat runner can improve by one second in their 800-meter leg, a state championship could be in the cards. The top seed in the 3,200 relay is Stevens Point (7:57.03). The Division 1 state record in the 3,200 relay was set by Wisconsin Lutheran (7:39.39) in 2014.
Every state champion in the 3,200 relay in the past 10 years has broken 8 minutes, including seven state title winners at 7:48 or less.
“Those times usually will get you on the podium at state,” Oleson said of Verona’s time of 8:02.56 at the sectional.
Oleson is confident the Wildcats can break 8 minutes in the 3,200 relay at state.
“There are a lot of good schools,” he said. “I think we have so much depth and so many guys who want it so bad. We have been working so hard. I think we have a good chance of not only podium at state, but to win state too.”
Pedretti said the 3,200 relay team could break 8 minutes by a wide margin.
“I do believe they will contend for a medal and have the ability to be in the top three,” he said.
Oleson is seeded sixth at state in the 1,600.
Harvey will look to medal in the high jump for the second straight year. He cleared 6-0 at the sectional and is in a nine-way tie for the 16th seed in the high jump. However, Harvey has cleared 6-4 this season, which would be one of the top five seeds at state. Menomonie senior Jayden Williams is the top seed in the high jump (6-8).
Harvey is the 11th seed in the triple jump (44-1).
“I think I can definitely medal in both and it would be on two separate days so it would give me time to rest,” he said.
Klimm is the eighth seed in the 400 (50.25).
“If he figures out the timing of the race in his final meet, I could see him moving up from his seed,” Pedretti said of Klimm.