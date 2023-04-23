The Verona boys track and field team won eight events on its way to winning the John Klement Invitational on Friday, April 21, at Monona Grove High School.
Verona captured 12 event wins during a 95-46 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison West on Tuesday, April 18, at Mansfield Stadium.
John Klement Invitational
The Wildcats won with 139.5 points. Madison Memorial came in second with 104.5 points. The Verona girls also won in the 12-team invitational – marking the first time both teams have won the invite in the same season.
Sophomore Andrew Cassiday won the 100-meter wheelchair dash with a time of 31.41 seconds. Cassiday also won the wheelchair shot put with a toss of 10 feet, 6.5 inches.
The Wildcats won three straight running events from the 600 to the 1,000.
Senior Alex Klimm finished first in the 600 with a time of 1 minute, 26.1 seconds. In the 800, freshman Michah Kundert clocked in at 2:03.72 to win the event. Junior Noah Kundert captured the 1,000 title with a time of 2:43.99.
Senior Jacob Anderson won the 110 hurdles (15.99) and earned a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles (42.68). The Wildcats won one relay – the 1,600. The team of Noah Kundert, Klimm, sophomore Brennan Sullivan and junior Aidan Nunez-Clark won the event with a 3:34.97.
Senior Milam Harvey won the high jump with a leap of 6-0.
Senior Max Metcalf raced to runner-up honors in the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.88. In the triple jump, senior Ben Mueller placed third with a 40-05.
Verona 95, Madison West 46
Senior Blake Oleson won the 800 with a time of 1:59.1 seconds.
Anderson swept hurdles action by winning the 110 hurdles (16.2) and the 300 hurdles (43.5). Klimm sprinted to the top spot in the 100 dash with a time of 11.21. In the 200 dash, Michael Schleeper finished first in 23.7 seconds.
Micah Kundert clocked in at 4:39.5 to win the 1,600. The Wildcats also won a pair of relays – the 800 relay and the 1,600 relay. In the 800, Oleson, Klimm, Jake Willkom and Lucas Strasser teamed up for the top time of 1:35.3. It was Willkom, Oleson, Klimm and senior Nathan Simon winning the 1,600 with a 3:34.9.
The Wildcats won four field events.
Junior Reece Renkens finished first in the high jump with a height of 5-6. Wes Briquelet took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 45-6. Junior Jacob Bindl won the discus with a 128-1, while Dominic Tune placed first in the pole vault with a height of 10-0.