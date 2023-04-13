The Verona boys track and field team won 11 events during its outdoor season-opening Big Eight dual against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, April 11, at Mansfield Stadium.
Jacob Anderson won a pair of individual events for the Wildcats – the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles. In the 110 he clocked in at 16.1 seconds and in the 300 Anderson crossed the finish line at 43.4.
Verona swept the top four spots in the 1,600 with Aimon Van Houten leading the way with the top time of 4 minutes, 52.2 seconds. Eli Rindfleisch earned runner-up honors with a time of 4:58.9. Nolan Sathoff (5:02.3) and Josh Slager (5:05.1) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Andrew Cassiday won the 100 meter wheelchair dash with a time of 30.9. The Wildcats took the top two spots in the 400 dash – Jake Willkom won with a 55.6 and Ethan Tebear narrowly took second with a 55.7.
Noah Kundert was the only runner in the 800 to go under sub-two minutes – clocking in at 1:59. The Wildcats won both the 800 relay (1:34.3) and 1,600 relay (3:39).
Verona captured three first-place finishes in the field. Reece Renkens won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches. Sean Iwuagwu (41-4) and Wes Briquelet (128-07) won the triple jump and discus throw, respectively.