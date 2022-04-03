Javon Presley took home the title in the 55-meter dash at the Madison West Relays on Saturday, April 2, in Madison.
The Verona senior won the 55 dash with a time of 6.3 seconds in the finals, good for a top-five program time. Fellow senior Joe Remiker earned runner-up honors in the long jump. Remiker leaped to 22 feet, 4 inches, good for the fourth longest jump in program history.
Senior Tommy Van Handel also earned a second-place finish, with his coming in the high jump. Van Handel jumped to a height of 6-2. Senior Aidan Manning finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 0.2 seconds.
Junior Milam Harvey placed sixth in the high jump with a 5-10. Verona’s best relay finish came in the 3,200 relay, placing fourth with a time of 8:55.05. The 1,600 relay team took sixth with a time of 3:39.79. The Wildcats also took top-10 in the 800 relay with a 1:36.86, placing eighth.
Freshman Andrew Cassiday won the 55 wheelchair dash with a time of 18.61, and finished first in the wheelchair shot put with a throw of 9-5.