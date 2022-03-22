The Verona boys track team won four events in the season-opening University of Dubuque Invitational on Saturday, March 19.
Verona senior Aidan Manning won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 28.90 seconds. Senior Joe Remiker won the long jump (21 feet, 9 inches). The Wildcats had three of the top six in the long jump. Junior Milam Harvey took fourth in the long jump (20-6) and sophomore Michael Valitchka placed sixth in the long jump (20-3).
The other championship came from Andrew Cassiday in the wheelchair 55-meter dash (23.18). Cassiday also won the wheelchair shot put (8-9).
Verona showed its strength in the high jump with two in the top four. Harvey finished second in the high jump with a leap of 6-2. Remiker took fourth (5-8).
Junior Nathan Simon finished sixth in the 800 (2:11.45). The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of senior Collin Stubitsch, senior Kyle Krantz, sophomore Noah Kundert and Valitchka took seventh with a time of 3:42. In the distance medley relay, sophomore Aidan Nunez-Clark, sophomore Lucas Strasser, sophomore David Dina and Simon placed 10th with a time of 4:01.54.
Nunez-Clark teamed with Krantz, Remiker and Valitchka to finish 12th in the 800 relay (1:39.07).