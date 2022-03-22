Stephen Lund, a 2018 Verona Area High School graduate, helped the Gonzaga baseball team sweep a series against Pacific over the weekend.
Lund went 2-for-5 with an RBI double down the left field line to spark a three-run third inning in a West Coast Conference game against Pacific on Friday, March 18, at Klein Family Field in Stockton, California. Gonzaga bashed Pacific 13-0.
In the second game of the series on Saturday, March 19, Lund went 1-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. He drove in two runs on a fielder’s choice in a four-run second. He added an RBI single in a two-run third to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-7 victory. Gonzaga clipped Pacific 9-7 on Sunday, March 20, to sweep the series.
Lund, who has started 15 games at catcher for the Bulldogs, is hitting .258 with two home runs, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. He has a fielding % of .972 and has thrown out one of the three runners trying to steal against him.
Lund has recovered from a broken leg he suffered sliding into second base in a game last spring for the Bulldogs.
Pair of Verona pitchers getting shot at NIU
Two VAHS graduates are on the pitching staff in their first season at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois.
Lefty pitcher Reagan Klawiter, a 2019 VAHS graduate, is 1-3 in five games started with a 6.84 ERA. He has struck out 20 and walked 12. Sam Pederson, a 2019 VAHS graduate, is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA in five relief appearances. He has struck out eight and walked seven.
The Huskies (3-14, 3-3 MAC) snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 9-4 win over Akron on Friday, March 11 in Athens, Ohio.
In his senior year at Verona, Klawiter posted a 4-4 record with a 1.90 ERA. He struck out 72 and walked 18.
Slonim heating up for Edgewood College
Jacob Slonim, a 2017 VAHS graduate, is off to a fast start for the Edgewood College baseball team.
Slonim is hitting .279 with two home runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases in 11 games. The senior was one of the team’s leading hitters last year (.333).
Edgewood is 6-5 and was scheduled to play at Beloit College on Wednesday, March 23.
Slonim owns the single season home run record at Edgewood College after slugging 10 last season.
Slonim was a member of the Verona Cavaliers’ Home Talent League championships in 2019 and 2018.
Taylor in debut season at Central Florida
Ryan Taylor, a former Big Eight All-Conference shortstop for the Wildcats, is hitting .375 in his first season for the University of Central Florida.
In seven games and one start, Taylor is 3-for-8 with four runs scored in his freshman season. After starting for the Wildcats as a sophomore and helping lead Verona to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final, he moved back to Florida for his senior season and graduated in 2021. He starred at Windermere High School and earned first-team All-Metro All-Conference and set the school record for the most extra-base hits in a single season.
Central Florida is 13-7 and was scheduled to play seventh-ranked Florida State on Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23, in Tallahassee, Florida.